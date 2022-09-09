Big Run Studios donates more than $120,000 to nonprofits

The successful mobile game developer and publisher recently announced, through its corporate social responsibility program, Big Run Cares, the 19 local and international charity partners who will benefit from the significant donation.

History of Philanthropic Support

Indie Mobile Games Studio, parent company of Big Run Studios, is a firm that works steadfastly to comprehensively promote diversity, equity, and inclusion beyond its operations, supporting a variety of organizations that welcome communities of all ages, origins and lifestyles.

Created in 2020, Big Run Cares selects one non-profit organization each month to include in its portfolio of games, including its hit title Blackout Bingo.

Andrew Bell, Big Run Studios’ CEO, stated:

Raising funds and educating wider audiences about the vital work these great programs do is essential in supporting underrepresented groups and communities.

These are some of the organizations that have been supported through the initiative:

Women In Games International (WiGi), GLBT Historical Society, Rubicon Programs, Power Play NYC, Dress for Success, Native Lands Conservancy, Arts for Oakland Kids, StopAAPIHate, Sociedad Latina, Black Girls Code, One Simple Wish, Americares, Women for Women International, Hope for Haiti, Pequeno Pasos, CARE, Global Giving, Austin Area Urban League and Marshawn Lynch’s Fam1st Family Foundation.

“We’re extremely proud of this milestone and plan to continue Big Run Cares’ efforts in elevating outstanding organizations that make a real difference in people’s lives,” added Bell.

To learn more about Big Run Cares and how you can get involved, visit Big Run Studios.

About Big Run Studios Inc.

Founded by gaming industry veterans Andrew Bell (CEO) and Renick Buren (COO), it has assembled an all-star team of multi-disciplinary experts developing high-quality mobile products at an astonishing rate. Blackout Bingo, Word Star, Big Cooking, Big Run Solitaire, Big Hearts, and Farm Sweeper from Big Run Studios are now available on the App Store and Samsung App Store. The studio's mission is to create cutting-edge mobile games for traditionally underserved audiences, driving every design, brand, and line of code.