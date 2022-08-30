Amex, SBA and WIPP announce the return of ChallengeHer

The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced the return of ChallengeHer, a government contracting education program to help women-owned small businesses gain access to federal contracts and encourage participation in the SBA's Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracts program, along with partners from Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), and American Express (AMEX).

“Throughout the past decade, ChallengeHer has helped tens of thousands of women-owned small businesses break glass ceilings and grow their revenue by selling to the world’s largest buyer: the U.S. government,” said Isabel Casillas Guzmán, SBA’s Administrator.

What is ChallengeHer?

ChallengeHer, a national initiative celebrating its 10th anniversary, is providing free access with the goal of promoting the WOSB Federal Contracts Program, bringing more women-owned businesses into the federal government supply chain, and providing a road for government agencies to meet qualified women-owned small business contractors.

Events held through this program create matchmaking opportunities between women-owned businesses and government contractors, as well as business networking opportunities.

ChallengeHer is also notable for providing specialized programming and training, facilitated by subject matter experts, on how to enter and navigate through the public sector supply chain. These sessions are offered in person and online through a virtual environment.

“WIPP is honored to co-sponsor this much-needed and well-respected program, now in its 10th year, as we provide women-owned small businesses with the education and resources needed to navigate the road to success and sustainability during these historical times,” said Candace Waterman, President and CEO of WIPP.

The SBA indicates that in fiscal year 2021 the federal contracting goal for small businesses was exceeded, awarding 27.2% or $154.2 billion of federal contracts to small businesses. Likewise, the Administration also highlights that the WOSBs received more than $26 billion in government contracts.

“Thanks to the SBA’s collaboration with Women Impacting Public Policy and American Express, ChallengeHer continues to level the playing field in the federal marketplace by investing in and empowering more women-owned firms, connecting federal buyers directly with women entrepreneurs via matchmaking, and providing continued advocacy on behalf of WOSBs in every sector of the economy and every corner of the nation—and we are committed to ensuring it continues to open doors to revenue for women entrepreneurs for decades to come,” added Casillas Guzmán.

The ChallengeHer Road Tour 2022 schedule is as follows:

San Antonio, TX, 10/5/2022

San Diego, CA, TBD.

To register click here.

“Following the passage of President Biden’s bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, women-owned small manufacturers stand to benefit from direct federal investment, helping grow our domestic manufacturing footprint and lower costs for Americans by bringing supply chains home,” the SBA highlighted.