Picture to illustrate climate change.
In search of solutions for climate change. Photo: Pixabay.

Entries are now open for the inaugural Batalle Climate Challenge

The challenge is aimed at high school students from the United States.

Manuel Herrera
By
November 10, 2022

With a prize pool awarding first place $5,000 in a STEM grant to a school, library, or educational nonprofit, as well as $1,500 for second through fourth place, winners will be announced at Battelle’s second annual Innovations in Climate Resilience Conference, to be held March 28-30 in Columbus, Ohio.

With the aim of developing concrete projects that lead to effective solutions against climate change, the Battelle Climate Challenge invites participants to share their ideas to fight for the planet.

Wes Hall, vice-president of Philanthropy and Education at Battelle, stated:

We seek to help students build the same critical thinking skills that Battelle scientists rely on every day.

To participate in the challenge, students will need to deepen their understanding of the past and future impacts of climate-related hazards on their communities, developing a proposal to build more resilient communities.

How to take part?

Each applicant must send a written proposal of a maximum of 200 words on a climate action to be carried out, as well as a graphic proposal (maximum 3 GB) that supports the initiative.

The action must propose a solution that the student's community can take to prevent, resist, respond to, or recover from climate-related events.

Entries for the Battelle Climate Challenge will be accepted now through January 13, 2023. Students can click here to send their submissions.

Participation in the contest, which will have the collaboration of the US Department of Energy's national laboratory, is free. Any student attending a public, private, or home school in the United States, including US territories or possessions and US-operated schools for the children of US personnel abroad, can participate.

“This challenge bridges Battelle’s climate expertise with our commitment to expanding quality STEM educational opportunities for all students,” added Hall.

