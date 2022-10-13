JCPenney joins HairToStay in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Resources allocated to the first and only nonprofit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients access scalp cooling treatments to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss, will especially benefit low-income patients.

Inspired by JCPenney Beauty's commitment to making everyone feel beautiful, the company is also committed to providing education on HairToStay, a relatively new solution that is just beginning to be covered by public and private insurance, as well as fundraising initiatives for JCPenney Salon clients, associates and stylists.

Lori Chumley, Director of Salon Operations and Communication, stated:

As a breast cancer survivor myself, I thought about how magical it would be for us to be able to share with those clients that don’t have to lose their hair – that there’s another option during chemo treatment.

Giving away smiles

According to data from HairToStay, about 8% of cancer patients will opt out of chemotherapy, a potentially life-saving treatment, due to fear of hair loss.

Offering an alternative that allows patients to feel better about themselves and more confident, scalp cooling prevents hair loss by affecting two cellular processes: first, blood flow to the hair follicle cells is reduced, therefore, they are exposed to fewer chemotherapy drugs; and second, the rate of cell metabolism slows down, reducing the effect of any chemotherapy drugs that are present.

IJCPenney donates $50,000 to HairToStay. Photo: Business Wire.

“Our stylists work with our clients every day, and they’re some of the first people our clients typically call after a cancer diagnosis. They’ll explain they need a ‘chemo cut’ in preparation for losing their hair during treatment,” added Chumley.

For her part, Jo Osborne, Senior Executive, General Merchandise Manager at JCPenney, pointed out: “Our salons and their stylists play an important role in the JCPenney customer experience for many, building a trusting relationship and rapport with their clients. They see that oftentimes, much of one’s physical identity can be defined by their hair. It's our sincere hope that this partnership with HairToStay empowers women to maintain their sense of self and feel beautiful even through the uncertainty and discomfort they might face.”