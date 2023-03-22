Rumble Boxing partners with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to fight Parkinson's

Xponential Fitness, the brand behind Rumble Boxing — group fitness gyms found across the United States, Australia and the Dominican Republic — recently invited members to attend a series of classes between April 10 to 16 as part of a new partnership to fight Parkinson's alongside Team Fox, the grassroots organizing branch of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF).

Rachelle Dejean, Rumble’s chief marketing officer, commented:

Parkinson’s disease affects people of all ages and each journey is unique. We look forward to inviting people around the world to throw punches together for an important cause.

Proceeds from the training sessions will support the global research efforts of MJFF, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

A new round against Parkinson's

The new partnership to fight the neurodegenerative disease is in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month. Research progress has been made against Parkinson's, but a cure remains elusive.

“We are honored to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease and help people find ways to cope with movement disorders in a fun and motivating way,” added Dejean.

Rumble Boxing noted that boxing for fitness has shown results in helping to improve balance, stamina, hand-eye coordination, and strength, which can be especially beneficial for people with Parkinson's disease.

“Boxing, in particular, has received a lot of attention for its potential to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including issues with gait, balance and walking. In addition, boxing improves concentration and overall self-awareness, not to mention a great stress reliever and mood booster,” noted the fitness company.

We dedicate our donor-raised dollars to funding programs that bring new treatments and cures closer to people with Parkinson’s. In Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, we allocated $51 million to 88 new grants with promising scientific rationale. Learn more: https://t.co/12L4STMgHn pic.twitter.com/XjmBPPzDtq — michaeljfox.org (@MichaelJFoxOrg) March 20, 2023

Get to know: Rumble Boxing

Founded in New York City in 2017, Rumble is a chain of group fitness gym that offer a combination of boxing-inspired circuits and the transformative power of resistance training.

With over 40 studios around the world, Rumble combines boxing, HIIT, metabolic conditioning, and strength-training group fitness for a complete workout for all effort levels.

“The Foundation is on a mission to speed a cure for Parkinson’s disease as quickly as possible. And we need more generous partners, like the folks at Rumble, to help us achieve that ambitious goal. People and families with Parkinson’s are counting on us. We’re so grateful to our partners who contribute to this cause. Because the more individuals who join our mission, the more we can do to end this disease,” said Liz Diemer, MJFF’s vice president of Community Fundraising.

Research has found that high-intensity exercise can slow the progression of neurological disorders by promoting neural changes in the brain.