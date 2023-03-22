LIVE STREAMING
Shaking hands, image to illustrate Parkinson's disease.
Research progress against Parkinson's has been made, but the cure is still elusive. Photo: Pixabay.

Rumble Boxing partners with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to fight Parkinson's

The new partnership was announced ahead of Parkinson's Awareness Month in April.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
We Love NYC billboard on Times Square.

'We Love NYC'

March 22nd, 2023
Article
Haydee Borrero of Sheepy Hollow LLC in Ithaca, New York, uses the funds to help manage her flock of American Romney sheep. Photo: Business Wire.

$850k to preserve farmland

March 22nd, 2023
Article
Small tree just planted.

Planting Sustainability

March 22nd, 2023
Article
Graphic to illustrate volunteerism.

WizeHive and WeHero merge

March 21st, 2023
Article
Kids in a classroom.

beanz for STEAM

March 21st, 2023
Article
SBA administrator is always attentive to the concerns of business leaders. Photo: @SBAIsabel.

Small Biz Week 2023

March 21st, 2023
Article
Doreen Bogdan-Martin, director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Photo: ITU.

WEA Celebrates 3 years

March 21st, 2023
Article
Text on a red background reading: AJC Study of U.S. Latino Millennial and GenZ Leaders’ Attitudes Toward Jews; Views on Antisemitism, Israel, and U.S. Jewry.

AJC Reports Latino View

March 21st, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 22, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Xponential Fitness, the brand behind Rumble Boxing — group fitness gyms found across the United States, Australia and the Dominican Republic — recently invited members to attend a series of classes between April 10 to 16 as part of a new partnership to fight Parkinson's alongside Team Fox, the grassroots organizing branch of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF).

Rachelle Dejean, Rumble’s chief marketing officer, commented:

Parkinson’s disease affects people of all ages and each journey is unique. We look forward to inviting people around the world to throw punches together for an important cause.

Proceeds from the training sessions will support the global research efforts of MJFF, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

A new round against Parkinson's

The new partnership to fight the neurodegenerative disease is in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month. Research progress has been made against Parkinson's, but a cure remains elusive.

“We are honored to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease and help people find ways to cope with movement disorders in a fun and motivating way,” added Dejean.

Rumble Boxing noted that boxing for fitness has shown results in helping to improve balance, stamina, hand-eye coordination, and strength, which can be especially beneficial for people with Parkinson's disease.

“Boxing, in particular, has received a lot of attention for its potential to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including issues with gait, balance and walking. In addition, boxing improves concentration and overall self-awareness, not to mention a great stress reliever and mood booster,” noted the fitness company.

Get to know: Rumble Boxing

Founded in New York City in 2017, Rumble is a chain of group fitness gym that offer a combination of boxing-inspired circuits and the transformative power of resistance training.

With over 40 studios around the world, Rumble combines boxing, HIIT, metabolic conditioning, and strength-training group fitness for a complete workout for all effort levels.

“The Foundation is on a mission to speed a cure for Parkinson’s disease as quickly as possible. And we need more generous partners, like the folks at Rumble, to help us achieve that ambitious goal. People and families with Parkinson’s are counting on us. We’re so grateful to our partners who contribute to this cause. Because the more individuals who join our mission, the more we can do to end this disease,” said Liz Diemer, MJFF’s vice president of Community Fundraising. 

Research has found that high-intensity exercise can slow the progression of neurological disorders by promoting neural changes in the brain.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link