LIVE STREAMING
Elementary school teacher giving class.
Read Conmigo supports bilingual educators. Photo: Pixabay.

The Kemper Foundation has opened registration for its Read Conmigo program

Through a new cycle of scholarships, the initiative is aimed at bilingual educators.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Street of Philadelphia.

Happy 53rd Anniversary!

November 11th, 2022
Article
Children having lunch.

Fighting Food Insecurity

November 11th, 2022
Article
Panoramic view of Denver's downtown.

Looking for a Better Future

November 11th, 2022
Article
Aliza Lifshitz standing before a microphone. She is smiling.

Doctora Aliza Passes Away

November 11th, 2022
Article
Robert Torres, PA's Secretary of Aging, will provide the keynote address at the 2022 AL DÍA Top Lawyers Forum. Graphic: Mónica Hernández/AL DÍA News.

Keynote speaker for the ages

November 11th, 2022
Article
Candice Alfonso, New Jersey's new Chief Diversity Officer and Director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Photo credit: NJ.gov

DE&I in NJ

November 11th, 2022
Article
Beneficiary family of the program.

Working on Healthcare Equity

November 10th, 2022
Article
Picture to illustrate climate change.

Building Safer Communities

November 10th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 11, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The foundation has officially opened the scholarship cycle for spring 2023 and invites all qualified teachers to apply in Los Angeles, CA, Miami-Dade, FL, and Dallas, TX.

Barbara Ciesemier, president of The Kemper Foundation, stated:

After a very successful launch of the Read Conmigo program, we’re pleased to extend our support to advance bilingual literacy in additional communities.

About the program

Read Conmigo materializes the Kemper Foundation's commitment to promoting bilingual education in primary school teachers.

By awarding nearly one hundred $3,000 scholarships each year, distributed to teachers over 2 cycles, the grants can be used to purchase educational resources and provide further professional development.

“The program’s mission is to improve bilingual learning for children across the country. Through this expansion, we’ll be able to provide critical funds to more well-deserving elementary teachers, increasing our overall impact and advancing our mission,” added Ciesemier.

Registrations

The deadline to apply for the Spring 2023 scholarships is November 27, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Funds for this scholarship cycle will be awarded in February 2023.

About the Kemper Foundation

As the philanthropic partner of the Kemper Corporation, it is dedicated to helping causes and charities that support education, health and community development. Through financial support and volunteerism from its employees, the foundation aims to make a positive impact in the communities where they live and work.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link