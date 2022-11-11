The Kemper Foundation has opened registration for its Read Conmigo program

The foundation has officially opened the scholarship cycle for spring 2023 and invites all qualified teachers to apply in Los Angeles, CA, Miami-Dade, FL, and Dallas, TX.

Barbara Ciesemier, president of The Kemper Foundation, stated:

After a very successful launch of the Read Conmigo program, we’re pleased to extend our support to advance bilingual literacy in additional communities.

About the program

Read Conmigo materializes the Kemper Foundation's commitment to promoting bilingual education in primary school teachers.

By awarding nearly one hundred $3,000 scholarships each year, distributed to teachers over 2 cycles, the grants can be used to purchase educational resources and provide further professional development.

“The program’s mission is to improve bilingual learning for children across the country. Through this expansion, we’ll be able to provide critical funds to more well-deserving elementary teachers, increasing our overall impact and advancing our mission,” added Ciesemier.

Registrations

The deadline to apply for the Spring 2023 scholarships is November 27, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Funds for this scholarship cycle will be awarded in February 2023.

About the Kemper Foundation

As the philanthropic partner of the Kemper Corporation, it is dedicated to helping causes and charities that support education, health and community development. Through financial support and volunteerism from its employees, the foundation aims to make a positive impact in the communities where they live and work.