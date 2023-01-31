T-Mobile announces commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

The recent announcement is part of the company's initiative related to sustainability, which also highlighted that it has joined The Climate Pledge, a multi-sector community of companies and organizations that work together to overcome the challenges of reducing this type of global emissions to achieve a sustainable future.

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, noted:

As we know sustainability is important to our customers and stakeholders, T-Mobile has made great progress in reducing our environmental footprint – and now we're taking even bigger steps to reduce our carbon emissions with a commitment to meeting SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard.

Setting the rhythm

Becoming the first company of its kind to make a net-zero commitment to all 3 targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (or SBTi) using its Net-Zero Standard (the world's first reference framework for the targets of the company that aligns with the latest advances in climate science), T-Mobile has set out to address emissions goals 1 and 2, which include direct emissions from company operations and facilities, as well as indirect, from the purchase of electricity.

In addition, with the new announcement, T-Mobile will also target all remaining indirect emissions from Goal 3 (the company's total footprint), including those generated by carriers, device usage by customers, materials and fuels used to ship and distribute products, and employee business travel, among other factors, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of the company's carbon footprint.

“We are proud that we are doing our part to create a sustainable future for all – including becoming the first in U.S. wireless to set this bold target. And we hope companies like ours — and the partners and suppliers we work alongside — will join us in setting their own aggressive longer-term goals like these,” added Sievert.

Climate agreement

Through its new initiative, T-Mobile joins 380 organizations that are part of The Climate Pledge, a collective commitment established by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019 in which they set out to reach net-zero emissions 10 years ahead of schedule by the Paris Agreement.

.@TMobile's Net-Zero Standard carbon emission goals are big, bold, and measurable – because that’s what’s needed to create a more sustainable future. #NetZero #ClimatePledge — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) January 30, 2023

The commitment seeks:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“We’re excited that T-Mobile is signing The Climate Pledge and committing to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early. T-Mobile has set and achieved aggressive renewable energy and carbon reduction goals across its operations, and we’re thrilled to see the comprehensive and thoughtful pathway they have charted to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040,” stressed Sally Fouts, Global Lead of The Climate Pledge at Amazon.

Milestones in sustainability

Among several of the actions that the company has taken to make its operations cleaner, the following stand out:

It was the first mobile service company in the country to reach the ambitious goal of reaching 100% renewable electricity.

It earned an A- in its 2022 CDP Climate Change report and was recognized as one of the top 20 fairest companies, according to JUST Capital's 2023 ranking, even earning the top spot in the environmental impact ranking within the telecom industry.

Matches its own annual electricity use with renewable energy from a portfolio of resources, including virtual power purchase agreements, a green direct tariff, renewable retail agreements, and unbundled REC purchases.

“While T-Mobile's net-zero goal is a decades-long endeavor, we know how important it is to take definitive actions now to reduce our environmental impact for future generations. We’re committed to measurable progress and holding ourselves accountable with strong governance practices, consistent and transparent reporting, and ongoing collaboration with leading sustainability experts,” said Janice Kapner, chief communications and corporate responsibility officer at T-Mobile.