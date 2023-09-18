Casa de Venezuela Delaware is now officially registered

Casa de Venezuela Delaware, created in 2019, recently announced obtaining its registration with the Department of State as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Operating under the wing of its Philadelphia affiliate for nearly four years, the organization took advantage of the unrestricted human and financial resources used to execute programs and events in the state.

Rossana Arteaga-Lopenza, current vice president of Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia, said in a statement:

We will continue to work together and always consider ourselves part of the same family, and also part of the Network of Casas de Venezuela, which already exceed more than a dozen nationwide in the United States.

Arteaga-Lopenza, a volunteer since 2015, was the one who had the initiative in 2019 to create this bridge, upon noticing the increasing presence of Venezuelans in the cities of Wilmington and Newark.

Plans

Now, with official registration from the Delaware Department of State, the entity can acquire its own identity and access grants that are only available to legally registered organizations.

According to the non-profit, among the immediate plans is to strengthen and form a board of directors dedicated exclusively to helping and supporting the rapidly growing Venezuelan community in Delaware.

“Soon Casa de Venezuela Delaware will be announcing an official event in the community, stay tuned,” added Arteaga-Lopenza.

Celebration of the Independence of Venezuela in Delaware. Photo: Courtesy Casa de Venezuela.

Events

"Latin America Thrives in Philadelphia" is a cultural celebration that promotes Latin American artisans, restaurants and food establishments, organizations, and entrepreneurs.

The event took place on Sep. 8 at Love Park, organized by Alianza Latina de Philadelphia and Councilman Jim Harrity's office.

In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the fair provided a platform to share artisanal products and cultural contributions from Latinos in Philadelphia and across the country.

“Musical by Los Guachinangos, Miguel Linares & Victoria Reyes, Orquídea Cubulense, dances by Colombian Cumbia Folklore added a great multicultual flavor to this summer afternoon in the City of the Brotherly Love,” highlighted the organization.

Casa de Venezuela exhibited an exhibition of traditional Venezuelan costumes, in collaboration with Gente de Venezuela, worn by a group of volunteer ladies from both organizations.

Donations

The non-profit stressed that although it is no longer reported by the local media, buses sent by the Texas government continue to arrive in the city of Philadelphia with asylum-seeking migrants.

According to the organization, throughout the summer between 3 and 4 buses have arrived weekly.

These groups are welcomed and served by the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Office of Migrant Affairs (OIA), and more than a dozen nonprofit organizations.

“There are certain essential basic articles that are usually the fastest to run out. We ask if you can please help us by purchasing an item or two in the Amazon gift registry, these items will arrive directly at the Welcome Center,” reported the non-profit.

Click here to make your purchase.