MONAT Global donates $288,000

Most of the funds raised through the sales of “More than a Mist by MONAT” have gone to organizations serving underserved youth with the $1 million grant program established by MONAT Gratitude, the organization's philanthropic arm.

Also, taking into account the devastation caused by the recent Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the company redirected a portion of the total to support affected communities in Puerto Rico, Florida, and Canada.

Gratitude Week 2022 is here! Get involved by donating gifts https://t.co/55FjwHxRxc or volunteering https://t.co/oHuiSDLO3V in your community! #monatgratitude pic.twitter.com/7ky52f150l — MONAT (@MONATOfficial) November 22, 2022

These are the recipient organizations with hurricane relief efforts:

The Salvation Army Puerto Rico

Canadian Red Cross

The Salvation Army Canada

Farm Share and The Salvation Army Florida

Lu Urdaneta, MONAT Global chief culture officer and MONAT Gratitude CEO, stated:

After learning of the devastation across Puerto Rico, Florida, and Canada’s Atlantic Coast from the recent hurricanes, we knew our resources from this initiative could be impactful.

About MONAT Gratitude

The initiative, which since its inception has donated more than $600,000 to more than 40 education programs, aims to close achievement gaps in marginalized communities around the world by supporting initiatives in arts and culture, sports and recreation, and youth entrepreneurship.

Eligible nonprofits in the U.S., Canada, and Europe can learn more and apply now for grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 ending December 28 through the MONAT Gratitude grants page.

“We were able to channel significant funds to continue pursuing our goal of donating $1M to youth education programs across the globe. Both efforts are helping make a big difference in communities across the globe, and that’s exactly what MONAT Gratitude was created to do,” added Urdaneta.