Movement is Life Inc. announces expansion of its services

The philanthropic, multidisciplinary coalition that seeks to eliminate racial, ethnic, and gender disparities in joint care by helping to address barriers to equitable care and promoting physical mobility, recently announced a new strategy that will allow the organization to establish significant partnerships with numerous stakeholders in bridging the healthcare gap.

Founded in 2010 by global medical technology leader Zimmer Biomet Holdings, earlier this year the company achieved the 501(c)(3) designation allowing it to operate as an independent coalition.

Mary O'Connor, MD, Chair of the Movement is Life Board of Directors, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Vori Health, stated:

For over a decade, Zimmer Biomet has provided Movement is Life tremendous support in our mission to improve physical mobility and quality of life among women, who for too long, have faced health disparities.

Annual event

As part of its mission to bridge the health equity gap, Movement is Life's next National Caucus, taking place November 10-11, will bring together patients, community leaders, health care providers, and other stakeholders in order to identify social and structural barriers faced by people living with joint pain.

"This ongoing commitment will now enable us to expand our programs through collaboration with other like-minded groups and promote equitable care in more communities and populations across the country. We are excited to continue to work closely with Zimmer Biomet as well as broaden our work with new partners as we continue to advance our goals,” added O’Connor.

Seeking to accompany the growth of Movement is Life, the Zimmer Biomet Foundation has made a multi-year, multi-million dollar commitment that will allow the organization to accelerate the implementation of the following national programs:

The Value Project — Explores how value operates in payment models and shares the lens through which patients see value with providers, offering strategies to medical schools, residency programs and other health professionals to improve communication.

Shared Decision Tool — Is an educational tool that empowers patients with knee pain to take an active role in their healthcare process by engaging and making behavioral decisions that establish the best course of action for a healthier lifestyle.

Operation Change — Is an 18-week structured program for Black/African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, and women in rural communities ages 45-80 with at least two chronic conditions that encourages progress toward better health.

"Movement is Life continues to be a catalyst for change in the elimination of health disparities across our communities. Both Zimmer Biomet and the Zimmer Biomet Foundation are pleased to continue supporting Movement is Life as they expand their services to new organizations, helping millions of Americans who experience limited mobility to increase movement and achieve better health,” said Keri P. Mattox, Chief Communications and Administration Officer at Zimmer Biomet, and President of Zimmer Biomet Foundation Inc.

About Movement Is Life Inc.

It is a multidisciplinary coalition that seeks to eliminate racial, ethnic, and gender disparities in joint health by promoting physical mobility to improve quality of life among women who are Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, or who live in rural communities.

Through educational programs, the organization brings together patients, communities, health care providers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to raise awareness of the factors that drive health disparities for people living with joint pain. By promoting the importance of early intervention, Movement is Life encourages physical activity and daily movement to improve the overall health of the nation.

If you are interested in participating in Movement is Life's 13th Annual National Caucus, please register by clicking here.