HITN channel commemorates World Space Week

Driving interest among Hispanics in space-related careers, the nation's largest Hispanic educational media company continues to celebrate World Space Week.

In addition to diverse educational and cultural programming related to space exploration, HITN also launched a space probe more than 20 miles above the surface of the Earth, which carried a company logo on board and featured Ray, the HITN mascot for preschoolers, disguise as an astronaut.

In a tour of more than 2 hours, which was recorded by ultra-high definition cameras, the device withstood winds of more than 75 miles per hour and temperatures below -50° Fahrenheit.

The launch was managed by BXSPACE, a technology company that has become a leader in commercial stratosphere flights.

"We are very excited to have this week-long activity drive awareness and pique the curiosity of younger generations about space and technology. Hispanics under-index in the adoption of STEM related careers and so many bright minds are never given the opportunity to fully develop their potential. It is core to our mission at HITN to help promote change,” said Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television and Digital Services for HITN.

About World Space Week

Coordinated by the World Space Week Association (WSWA), with the support of the United Nations, World Space Week is a global initiative with more than 20 years of existence that serves as an international celebration of the contributions that science and technology have done for the betterment of the human condition.

This science week initiatives are designed to spark curiosity and give families a starting point for meaningful conversations about getting involved in space-related fields.

Aprende, investiga y viaja al espacio viendo "Desde la Estación Espacial a Marte": https://t.co/YuyNE5iZyq un programa especial que te presentamos en #HITN en celebración del #WorldSpaceWeek. ¡Disfrútalo en familia! pic.twitter.com/eI6cy9Zjv5 — HITN-TV (@hitn) October 6, 2022

Special programming

HITN-TV and HITN GO special programming for World Space Week includes:

The Sun: Inferno in the Sky (Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT & 11 p.m. ET/PT; Monday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT & 11 p.m. ET/PT): presents the latest developments in solar science, including sun storms and their impact on Earth’s climate and electrical systems.

(Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT & 11 p.m. ET/PT): explores the most recent and most spectacular scientific breakthroughs that are shedding light on the Moon's most enduring mysteries.

(Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT & 11 p.m. ET/PT; Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 p.m. ET/PT): highlights the high-speed experiments and explorations conducted by the international Space Station scientists in preparation for future extended missions such as the one whose destination is Mars.

(Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT & 11 p.m. ET/PT; Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 p.m. ET/PT): focuses on the exponential advances being made in space-based research and the technology powering new discoveries.

(Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. ET/PT): a two-part documentary that highlights the scientists and engineers who made the Apollo missions possible through their innovation, sacrifice and spirit.

(Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. ET/PT): a two-part documentary that highlights the scientists and engineers who made the Apollo missions possible through their innovation, sacrifice and spirit. Super Smash (Sunday, Oct. 9, 9 p.m. ET/PT): highlights the growing problem of space trash (debris from orbits, missiles and satellites) and how it affects the success of space-related research. The program also covers ingenious inventions that may be able to clear space trash and make space missions safer.

For her part, acclaimed biologist and conservationist Rosa Vásquez Espinoza will host HITN's World Space Week programs. Vásquez is the founder of MicroAmazon, a multidisciplinary project focused on exploring the still unknown universe of extreme natural environments. Her inclusion gives aspiring Hispanic scientists another role model as they learn about career paths and educational options to advance their potential STEAM careers.

For full details on HITN's World Space Week initiatives, click here.