HITN-TV presents series for Hispanics to learn about general U.S. culture

With a cultural and civic education approach, aimed especially at Latino families, this new program takes the time to answer different questions about history, laws, data of general interest, among others, that are often overlooked but are an essential part of American culture.

Presented by the renowned Hispanic journalist with a long career in radio, television and print media, Fernando Espuelas, the new series will offer educational content in an informative and entertaining way through capsules that will arouse curiosity about a wide selection of topics, allowing the public to interact with the production through new questions.

Erika Vogt-Lowell, Director of Programming and Acquisitions for HITN, noted:

Not so obvious questions

“Do you know why elections are held on Tuesdays?,” “What is the origin of the term ‘OK'?,” “How are interstate highways numbered?,” are some of the questions that will be addressed with Espuelas conducting to arouse curiosity among Hispanic families.

“Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to ensuring that the Hispanic community has access to information to understand and connect with the world around them. What the Fact makes important information available to Hispanic families to understand the United States and its traditions,” Espuelas highlighted.

the first questions

Among the topics to be discussed in the first season of this series, which will have 20 episodes, the following stand out:

Who is Uncle Sam?

Who was the first female mayor?

Why is the residence card called "the green card"?

“What the Fact is a resource to help Hispanic families gain a deeper understanding of the United States. Gallup research shows that 71 percent of Hispanics identify as immigrants or first-generation Americans. Through What the Fact, we provide our community with useful and interesting history and civics information that will give them a greater perspective on the country in which they live,” added Vogt-Lowell.

What the Fact airs on HITN-TV. It is available on the HITN GO app and on the HITN YouTube channel.

