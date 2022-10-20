LIVE STREAMING
A person holds a remote to access a streaming device.
More digital content in Spanish. Photo: Pixabay.

New streaming plan launched with programming from main channels in Spanish

It provides access to live and scheduled television for the Latino community.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 20, 2022

Vidgo, the best value sports and entertainment streaming service in the United States, recently announced the launch of VidgoMás, a new premium subscription plan that offers 42 channels in Spanish live and on demand, with programs from local networks Univisión and UniMás, as well as Fox Deportes, Discovery Familias, and other options.

Derek Mattsson, CEO of Vidgo, stated:

We aim to provide the best value to our growing and increasingly diverse audience.

Vidgo Packages

VidgoMás offers Spanish-language and bilingual sports, news and entertainment programming from 42 channels, including live and on-demand events, with 20 hours of free DVR viewing included for the first 90 days. It is priced at $39.95 per month and it does not require a contract.

Vidgo also has two other affordable streaming packages, including live coverage of the World Cup in November and December, starting with Vidgo Plus for $59.95, with over 110 channels and more college sports than any other service, as well as a Premium plan for $79.95, with unlimited access to more than 150 television channels.

Its new app is available on CTV's most popular devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, VIZIO, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices, and on the web.

“More than 53 million people speak Spanish in the U.S., yet these audiences are often overlooked. We could not be more excited to bring thousands of hours of popular Spanish-language content as we establish Vidgo as the go-to streaming destination for the Latino community,” added Mattsson. 

The new VidgoMás offer includes:

  • Antena 3
  • A3Cine
  • A3S
  • Azteca
  • Baby TV
  • Bandamax
  • Canal RCN Telenovelas
  • Canal Sur
  • Centro América TV
  • Cine Latino
  • De Película Plus
  • De Película Clásico
  • Discovery en español
  • Discovery Familia
  • Dominicana
  • Estrella Games
  • Estrella News
  • Estrella TV
  • eStudio 5
  • Foro TV
  • Fox Deportes
  • Galavisión
  • History Channel en español
  • Hogar de TV
  • Hola TV
  • RCN Nuestra Tele
  • NTN 24 Nuestra Telenoticias
  • Pasiones Latin America
  • QVC
  • Sony Cine
  • Telefé
  • Telehit
  • Telehit Música
  • Telefórmula
  • Telenovelas
  • Tr3s
  • TUDN
  • Tyc Sports
  • UniMás
  • Univisión
  • Video Rola
  • Wapa América
