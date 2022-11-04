Comcast NBCUniversal celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Xfinity, the cable television division of Comcast, celebrates this special month with content dedicated to honoring the talent of this community in front of and behind the camera.

Special programming

During Free Preview Week, which runs from November 22-28, Xfinity customers will be able to access hundreds of On Demand options for free, ranging from blockbuster movies, documentaries, interviews with community leaders, family entertainment and more.

Users will also be able to enjoy more content through the entire ungate network of the All Nations Network, a platform dedicated to indigenous stories and selected programs from networks such as Peacock, AMC+, HBO, among others.

Featured programming includes:

Dark Winds (AMC+)

Chuck and the First Peoples' Kitchen (All Nations Network)

Blackstone (All Nations Network)

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee (HBO)

Empire of Dirt (Tubi, XUMO, Fawesome)

Mohawk Girls (2006) (Peacock)

Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

All of this content will be easily accessible by saying “Native American Heritage Month” into the voice remote.

Comcast News Makers

As part of its special programming, Comcast Newsmakers honors leaders and change makers who are working to improve conditions for Native people while addressing historic inequalities and barriers to progress.

Notable interviewees include:

Erik Stegman of Native Americans in Philanthropy

Janeen Comenote of the National Urban Indian Family Coalition

Kathy DeerInWater of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES)

Crystal Echo Hawk by Illuminative

Nikki Pitre of the Center for Native American Youth at the Aspen Institute.

Interviews will be available to Comcast customers on Xfinity X1, Flex and Stream using the "Comcast Newsmakers" voice command. The talks will also be available free of charge to the general public by clicking here.

It's #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth. We’re recognizing the diverse cultures, traditions, and contributions of Indigenous communities across the U.S.



Here’s how we’re celebrating on our platforms, supporting employees, and investing in our local communities. https://t.co/EEMb2gXFPZ — Comcast (@comcast) November 2, 2022

Digital equity

In its quest to achieve digital equity for indigenous communities, Comcast invests in the following nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to promoting digital equity:

National Urban Indian Family Coalition (NUIFC), focused on Internet adoption.

American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), with the goal of creating culturally relevant computer science.

Native Women Lead, which supports Native American-owned startups.

As part of its Rise program, Comcast recently offered a monetary grant to Shanne Soulier, owner and president of Big Spirit Inc., a Native American strategic marketing, creative design and consulting agency whose mission is to create success stories for its clients through engaging marketing, compelling design, strategic communications, and producing promotional products that attract and build lasting brand recognition.

“Being a recipient of a $10,000 grant with Comcast RISE is a great honor for us! With their help, we have upgraded and added key software systems that enhanced client and project communications and improved project processes, which has been essential to our growth,” said Soulier.

Internal celebration

Comcast's Indigenous ERG, which launched last year and now has more than 1,500 members company-wide, will present enriching and insightful programming throughout the month, including spoken word and instrumental performances and a discussion on intersectionality of the experience of black and indigenous populations in the U.S.

For their part, team members will have the opportunity to meet virtually to hear from acclaimed Cherokee actor, producer and activist Wes Studi.