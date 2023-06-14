Julissa Prado’s four summer tips to combat frizzy hair

With summer approaching soon, Julissa Prado, founder and CEO of Rizos Curls, has partnered with Colgate, a household staple growing up; now a confidence booster and an essential part of any Latina’s self-care routine.

Colgate is the go-to toothpaste among Hispanics, and in the case of Julissa, “we had Colgate on the bathroom sink and were taught the importance of oral hygiene from an early age,” adding, “That’s why the partnership with Colgate Optic White was such a perfect fit. Doing my beauty routine always relaxes me. I do my haircare, skincare, and oral care every day as part of my ‘me time.”

She has included the latest products into her nighttime routine, explaining that Colgate Optic White has “added a boost of confidence to my look,” with Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit, her new go-to product since it removes ten years of stains in just three days, when properly used.

However, Julissa’s journey has been far from perfect, and acquiring that Sonrisa Colgate started with her acceptance and love for her curly hair—fighting the way Hispanic culture perceives curly hair as “pelo malo” or “bad hair,” Julissa recalls being “made fun of at school for my curly hair. It wasn’t until high school that I started embracing my natural hair and learned to love my curls, and that moment changed my life.”

“Growing up, there were no products on the market for my curls or the definition I needed for my curls, so I told myself that one day I would create the very best product for curly-haired girls like me,” she explained. “I spent years perfecting the formula and created a product with quality ingredients that could be used on all curl types, from my Tia’s coily strands to my sister’s loose waves.”

Launching Rizos Curls was about perfecting the formula and sharing with others that might be struggling with finding the best curly hair products, especially for those transitioning their hair and deciding whether to cut off all the relaxed hair or gradually trim their hair until only the natural texture remains, she explained.

“Understand that your hair will go through different stages. The process may take several months or even years,” Julissa emphasized. “It takes time, so it’s essential to have patience and embrace the journey.”

Julissa says establishing a healthy hair care routine can help those transitioning to natural texture by adding moisture, protection, and gentle handling, since “transition hair requires extra care,” adding, “This may include deep conditioning treatments such as the Rizos Curls Vitamin C Hair Repair Mask, using protective hairstyles, and avoiding heat styling tools.”

And finally, remember protective styles are your friend: braids, twists, weaves, or wigs.

It’s Hair Wash Day!

The best and most confusing day for those with curly hair is Wash Day—many experts and beauty enthusiasts will give various recommendations for the “ideal” hair wash regime—wash every two to three days, one to five times per week (excessive, if you ask me) but it all depends on your particular needs.

The Afro-Mexican shares that her weekly hair care routine consists of washing her hair once a week— a routine simple to follow: start with the Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp and Hair Rinse to deep cleanse her scalp and “a reset from product/oil build-up,” with 100% of users agreeing with this product left scalp feeling refreshed—a perfect product for softer hair and those interested in scalp care and soothing irritation and itching. Also, the ideal product to use this summer as it “enhances shine while nourishing with natural ingredients,” the perfect balance curly hair lovers need.

But we are not over yet. Next, slowly layer products according to your hair needs, which typically for Julissa consists of using the Refresh + Detangle Spray followed by the Curl Defining Cream, the Light Hold Gel, and Rizos Curls Alcohol-Free Hair Spray, which will hold your style in place.

But wait, there is more! An important step— slowly diffuse your curls and pay close attention to any strands that need tough-ups, concluded Julissa, adding that between wash days, “I’ll refresh my curls using the Rizos Curls Refresh & Detangle Spray, Curl Defining Cream, and our collapsible diffuser.”

Summer Beauty Tips

Julissa’s four beauty tips for summer: