Dolores Huerta to be honored at the 5th Annual LATINAFest in Los Angeles

Los Angeles' LATINAFest, which celebrates all things Latina, will give special recognition on March 19 to Latina civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and her foundation for her work pushing Latinas to new heights in the country and inspiring generations. LATINAFest is in its fifth year of operation in 2023.

Naibe Reynoso and Bel Hernández, LATINAFest co-founders, said:

We are thrilled to have Dolores at this year’s LATINAFest! She represents everything that LATINAFest stands for. Strength, unity, and passion are the pillars by which LATINAFest prides itself on, and Dolores is all that and so much more.

Get to know: LATINAFest

For five years, the festival has excelled in bringing together a community of bilingual, bicultural and multigenerational Latinas who make culturally relevant decisions and are embracing their power thanks to the exponential growth of their impact.

The hosts of the event are as follows:

Telemundo 52’s Acceso Total Show host Elva Saray

Carolina Márquez from Cali 93.9

Businesswoman Krystal Bee

Actress/influencer Lizza Monet Morales

DJ Royelle

The 2023 program

“Each year, LATINAFest gets bigger and better and this year is no exception. With an amazing lineup including special appearances, performances and activities, there is truly something for everyone. Event-goers can expect a fun-filled day kicking off the festivities with LATINAFest founders who will be joined by Los Angeles Clippers Cheerleaders, actors, influencers, sponsors and community partners,” said festival organizers in a statement.

We are honored and thrilled to have @DoloresHuerta at this year's LATINAFest! She represents so much for many of us and is an example to future generations that working to elevate our community is vital. #LATINAFest2023 #DoloresHuerta #SuperLatina #LatinaSuperhero pic.twitter.com/ikL0CKrNuh — LATINAFest (@LatinaFest) March 9, 2023

Some of the featured activities include:

Early Morning Yoga with the Tree Yoga Cooperative sponsored by AARP

TheTRENDTalk Show live taping of the "Spotlighting Latina Entrepreneurs" panel with Silvana Montenegro, Global Head of Advancing Hispanics & Latinos JPMorgan Chase and Latina Entrepreneur Sonia Smith Kang, interviewed by Naibe Reynoso and Bel Hernandez

Live taping of "Latinas: Sembrando and Cultivating Our Future" with Dolores Huerta, and Flor Martínez Zaragosa, Farmworker Rights Activist, Celebration Nation moderated by Telemundo 52’s Elva Saray

TheTRENDTalk Show live taping: "Latina Superheroes in Media" with special guest actress Lorena Jorge, who plays Cascada on Disney Channel’s Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, and Latina Superhero comic book writer Kaden Phoenix, interviewed by Lizza Monet Morales

Telemundo will host a “Mujeres Imparables” positive affirmation station with giveaways to reinforce the importance of strong self-esteem.

Barbie giveaways

$5K Hero Women Rising Entrepreneur Grant Winner Announcement

Author’s Corner featuring local authors and book Signings

Paint and sip

L.A. Clippers showcase

Kids Zone (Arts & Crafts, Parent and Me Sound Bath)

Wellness Zone/Magia Zone

360 “Superhero” photo ops

A food court

Empowerment “SuperHero” Fashion Show

Reggaeton dance lessons

A cocktail garden

LATINAFest tickets are available to purchase online. General admission tickets are $10 and children 12 and under are free. For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, click here.