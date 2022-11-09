LIVE STREAMING
Microphone set on a recording studio.
The firm offers more than 400 shows. Photo: Pixabay.

Pod Digital Media unveils new programming featuring Jalen Rose and Kenny Burns

The platform works hand in hand with Black and Latino podcasters.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Jennifer Lopez on the December cover of Vogue. Photo: Courtesy Vogue

JLo on the cover of Vogue

November 9th, 2022
Article
Manuel Betancur is a Colombian baker recognized as the 'hero of bread'. Photo: Instagram

Colombian chef in Ukraine

November 8th, 2022
Article
John Singer Sargent, Spanish Roma Dwelling, 1912, oil on canvas, Addison Gallery of American Art, Phillips Academy, Andover, Massachusetts, Gift of anonymous donor, 1931.13. Bridgeman Images

In Love with Spain

November 8th, 2022
Article
La Borinqueña

La Borinqueña says vote!

November 7th, 2022
Article
Executives and artists gathered at the Gary Nader Art Centre. Photo: courtesy

Latin Grammys in Miami?

November 7th, 2022
Article
Foto: Kianni Figuereo.

"More than a celebration."

November 3rd, 2022
Article
J Balvin is one of the creatives behind the mental health app OYE. Photo: Twitter

J Balvin Awarded at the UN

November 3rd, 2022
Article
An altar in the Mission District of San Francisco.

Ofrendas for Uvalde

November 3rd, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 09, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The first multicultural network of podcast agencies recently announced the inclusion of these two podcasters on its list of independent narrators.

Through the partnership with Jalen Rose, the company will act as the official ad sales representative for the weekly Renaissance Man podcast, joining the roster of independent podcasters, media companies, media networks, and PDM publishers who monetize through advertising placements during taped episodes.

Gary Coichy, CEO and head of partnerships for Pod Digital Media, stated:

Mr. Rose’s candor has resonated with an audience far from just sports, but with the modern man in general and this deal with The Renaissance Man adds another layer to our premium offering for our advertisers.

Renaissance Man

Covering the latest trends in fashion, entertainment, travel, food and wine, technology, and more, this lifestyle and culture podcast hosted by Rose was launched in September 2020 with The New York Post.

From veteran NBA star, best-selling author, philanthropist, and current sports analyst, this podcast features engaging and "much-needed" conversations.

The agreement with Pod Digital Media provides opportunities for appropriate advertisers to effectively reach Renaissance Man's highly engaged audience.

“I’m looking forward to working with Pod Digital Media to further enhance our efforts and maximize our advertising potential. The podcast has had tremendous growth and we are ready to take it to the next level in year three!” stressed Rose. 

Diverse podcasts

Another new product comes alongside cutting-edge lifestyle specialist, culture creator, and entertainment industry veteran Kenny Burns, whose show covers new perspectives on cultural news through high-energy interaction.

“The list of quality content creators we currently represent has just scaled upward in the podcast ecosystem and will generate more opportunities for companies we work with to align with podcasters for the best delivery of their brands’ message,” added Coichy.

About Pod Digital Media (PDM)

Located in New York, this is the first network of multicultural podcast agencies and certified minority-owned small businesses.

It exclusively caters to podcasters with multicultural audiences and connects them with blue chip advertisers for special, seasonal and long-term investments. The agency includes more than 400 podcasts, which primarily reach black and Hispanic audience segments, to place ads on its shows and deliver tangible results to advertisers.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link