Casilda Benegas-Gallego and her great niece. Photo: Clarín.
Casilda Benegas-Gallego becomes world’s oldest living Latina at 115

Casilda Benegas-Gallego, a woman born in Paraguay in 1907, has been confirmed as one of the oldest people in the world at age 115.

Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 14, 2022

A Paraguayan-born Argentine woman, Casilda Benegas-Gallego (full name: Casilda Ramona Benegas de Gallego), is one of the oldest people in the world.

Turning 115 this month on April 8, Benegas-Gallego is now the oldest living Latina and Latina alive.

At her age, Benegas-Gallego is what some would call a supercentenarian: someone who has reached or surpassed the age 110.

She was born in Trinidad, Itapua, Paraguay, April 1907. Her age has been confirmed by the LA- based Gerontology Research Group (GRG).

Benegas-Gallego would later relocate to Argentina in 1945. She lived in the country for 55 years. Benegas-Gallego was a stay-at-home mom for a good period of her life, raising her two children.

In 2000, Benegas-Gallego moved once again to Spain. She was 93 at the time.

Benegas-Gallego’s travels and goings-on did not stop as she aged. After her time in Spain, Benegas-Gallego once again moved back to Argentina at 106. 

She moved to the Argentinian resort city Mar del Plata. She lives in Mar del Plata to today.

In December 2020, before Benegas-Gallego had the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, she contracted the coronavirus. 

Benegas-Gallego recovered in two weeks and received her vaccine during early vaccination rounds in 2021.

There are a few other Latines living or recently departed with ages so significant that they surpassed the supercentenarian level. 

114-year-old Sofia Rojas of Colombia is a living supercentenarian. 112-year-old Emilio Flores Márquez of Puerto Rico had spent the last years of his life as a supercentenarian.

In 2021, when he was 112, Emilio Flores Márquez was awarded the Guinness World Record for oldest living man.

Flores Márquez passed away at the age of 113, only four days following his birthday.

Brazil’s Francisca Celsa dos Santos was once the oldest living Latine at age 116. 

Celsa dos Santos passed away in October 2021. She would have turned 117 two weeks from her death.

