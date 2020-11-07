Advertisement

You Can Call Her 'Madam Vice President,' Kamala Harris Makes History

California Senator Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and woman of color to reach the second highest position in the country. Photo: Getty.

California Senator Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and woman of color to reach the second-highest position in the country. Photo: Getty.

The California Senator now becomes the first woman and woman of color to reach the second-highest leadership position in the country.

by Yamily Habib
 11/07/2020 - 14:21
in
By Yamily Habib
November 07, 2020

This Saturday, the entire country joined in cheering after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump, crossing 270 Electoral College votes with a victory in Pennsylvania.

Although Trump refused to budge, history is already written.

Along with Biden, California Senator Kamala Harris becomes the vice president-elect of the United States, the first black woman and woman to hold the position, an epic achievement for a country facing one of the most significant social crises in its history.

Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, thus reaches the country's highest point of leadership for any woman before her.

As the New York Times recalls, in the course of her campaign, Harris emphasized those who paved the way for her to get where she is today.

When she took the stage in Texas shortly before the election, Harris spoke of her role and the work that remains to be done.

“Yes, sister, sometimes we may be the only one that looks like us walking in that room,” she told a largely Black audience in Fort Worth. “But the thing we all know is we never walk in those rooms alone — we are all in that room together.”

At 56, the senator also embodies a country's future determined to change its ideological trajectory, with a young voter base that made its presence felt on Election Day.

More than becoming the country's next vice president, Harris is the next to bat for new leadership, especially since Joe Biden is perceived as a transitional president for the country.

Shortly after the race was called, Harris tweeted a statement and video. “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me,” she said. “It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

 

