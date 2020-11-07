Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania and the Presidency, will be the 46th President of the United States of America

It seemed as though the U.S. might have had to wait into another week to know who would win its 2020 Presidential Election, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On Nov. 5, Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden, flipped the final two of six outstanding states in his favor. With leads in Nevada and Arizona and an electoral vote count of 253, both Pennsylvania and Georgia flipped for Biden in the morning hours. As the day progressed, his leads got bigger.

By the morning of Nov. 6, his lead in Georgia was approaching 5,000 votes — not enough to declare a winner — and 30,000 in Pennsylvania.

While wins in Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia still look likely, it was Pennsylvania that delivered the White House to Biden with its 20 electoral votes, putting him at 273 and over the top.

With the win, Biden will become the 46th president of the United States of America and Donald Trump will become a lame duck in the final two months of his presidency.

Trump has tried ever since results started going against him on Wednesday to legally challenge the counting of mail-in ballots, alleging fraud. All of the claims to this point have been unproven and most of the legal challenges have been thrown out in state courts. He has also not announced any plans to concede.

Biden's campaign responded, saying that "trespassers" in the White House come the January inauguration can be "escorted out."

Throughout his own election experience, Biden has urged patience from his supporters as the mail-in ballots continue to trickle in. That strategy has paid dividends and in the end, some networks predict he will win by the same margin of electoral votes Trump did in 2016.

Biden's victory is also historic because it means his Vice Presidential running-mate, Kamala Harris, will be the first woman, first Black, and first South Asian vice president in U.S. history.

As the results came in, people took to the streets in Philadelphia, New York, and other major metropolitan areas across the U.S. to celebrate the victory, and the end of what's been a tumultuous four years for the country.

As Trump and his campaign will forge ahead with their court battles in an attempt to avoid the reality of the situation, Biden and Harris will begin to put together their cabinet for 2021 and the future.