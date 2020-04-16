When stupidity is in charge

Despite his horrible failure in dealing with the epidemic in his own country, Trump, who several historians have called the worst president in United States history, keeps trying to make life even more difficult for the Cuban people.

"The blockade is even more cruel and genocidal than it normally is ... when we don't have an epidemic," said Nestor Marimón, Cuba’s health ministry's international relations director, as reported by Yahoo News. The Cuban official was referring to the 60-year-old embargo against the island.

“The United States' economic-financial blockade is the most unfair, severe, prolonged system of sanctions of all time by one country against another," Marimón said. "The health system is the most affected because it affects the wellbeing of our people.”

Affecting the wellbeing of Cubans is precisely the purpose of the embargo. It has been so for six decades and now, with Trump as president and the murderous virus plague ravaging the world, it has become much more damaging.

According to Marimón, in the last year Cuba lost 160 million dollars due to US sanctions in the field of health, having to go shopping in remote places with expensive freight, for example. That surely made Trump and his accomplices happy.

Meanwhile, under his presidency, the US is the first country to report more than 2,000 deaths from the coronavirus in a single day. Yet, a recent poll found that Republicans trust Trump more than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Without a doubt, stupidity rules.