The Emperor's ill-fitting clothes

Sorry to disillusion his detractors, but Donald Trump is no emperor with no clothes. He does have clothes, albeit ridiculously ill fitting.

His pictures standing next to the Queen during his recent visit to England wearing a weirdly disproportionate tuxedo, and his denial of the existence of no less than 100,000 Londoners protesting his visit, should’ve dispelled any doubts about how urgent it is for Trump to get psychiatric help.

Just to think this deranged individual has life or death power over the world is a surefire recipe for terrified insomnia. As someone tweeted, how can a man have access to the nuclear codes but not a tailor?

Yet, that’s only part of the problem. Trump’s lack of compassion, racism, ignorance and arrogance cannot be cured by a psychiatrist. He has surrounded himself with others like him, all willing to go to any extreme to satisfy their greed and maintain power. Outrageously, they are getting away with it.

They are bullies and as such, abusive of the weak. Last week they announced they will cut aid to centers where unaccompanied migrant children are detained. As the Miami Herald reported, the children “will no longer get recess time (that is, any recreation), nor access to any sort of education. Going forward, they will no longer be assisted by attorneys, according to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.” They even admitted the kids, six of which have died in the last few months, will be kept in their rooms all the time.

“We have sunken to a new low that I didn’t think was possible in this country,” Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade schools, told The Herald.

Incredibly, they still dare criticize Venezuela and Cuba.