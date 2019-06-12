Advertisement

The Emperor's ill-fitting clothes

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, President of the United States, Donald Trump pose for a formal photograph with leaders of the other Allied Nations ahead of the National Commemorative Event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 5, 2019 in Portsmouth England. Photo: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, President of the United States, Donald Trump pose for a formal photograph with leaders of the other Allied Nations ahead of the National Commemorative Event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 5, 2019 in Portsmouth England. Photo: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Emperor's ill-fitting clothes

“We have sunken to a new low that I didn’t think was possible in this country.”

by Emily Neil
 06/12/2019 - 12:53
in
Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, President of the United States, Donald Trump pose for a formal photograph with leaders of the other Allied Nations ahead of the National Commemorative Event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 5, 2019 in Portsmouth England. Photo: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Emily Neil
Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, President of the United States, Donald Trump pose for a formal photograph with leaders of the other Allied Nations ahead of the National Commemorative Event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 5, 2019 in Portsmouth England. Photo: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images

By Albor Ruiz
June 12, 2019

Sorry to disillusion his detractors, but Donald Trump is no emperor with no clothes. He does have clothes, albeit ridiculously ill fitting.

His pictures standing next to the Queen during his recent visit to England wearing a weirdly disproportionate tuxedo, and his denial of the existence of no less than 100,000 Londoners protesting his visit, should’ve dispelled any doubts about how urgent it is for Trump to get psychiatric help.

Just to think this deranged individual has life or death power over the world is a surefire recipe for terrified insomnia. As someone tweeted, how can a man have access to the nuclear codes but not a tailor?

Yet, that’s only part of the problem. Trump’s lack of compassion, racism, ignorance and arrogance cannot be cured by a psychiatrist. He has surrounded himself with others like him, all willing to go to any extreme to satisfy their greed and maintain power. Outrageously, they are getting away with it.

They are bullies and as such, abusive of the weak. Last week they announced they will cut aid to centers where unaccompanied migrant children are detained. As the Miami Herald reported, the children “will no longer get recess time (that is, any recreation), nor access to any sort of education. Going forward, they will no longer be assisted by attorneys, according to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.” They even admitted the kids, six of which have died in the last few months, will be kept in their rooms all the time.

“We have sunken to a new low that I didn’t think was possible in this country,” Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade schools, told The Herald.

Incredibly, they still dare criticize Venezuela and Cuba.

TAGS
President Donald Trump
Alberto Carvalho
venezuela
cuba
Queen of England

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Opinion

Motorists wait in line to enter the United States on May 31, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. President Donald Trump has proposed a 5% tariff on Mexican goods entering the U.S. unless they help stop illegal immigration.  (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Trump Wants to Bully Mexico
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Photo: Harrison Brink / AL DÍA News
Stopping Trump in Pennsylvania
Illustration by Lalo Alcaraz
Innocents die at the border
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), take questions after signing a ceremonial agreement between the federal government and the City of New York intended to correct mismanagement of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), during a press conference at the Jacob Javits Federal Building, January 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
HUD Would Condemn Thousands of Children to Homelessness