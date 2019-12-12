Noam Chomsky and José Mujica: a conversation about politics, freedom and love. Part 2

This is the second part of the interview with Saúl Alvídrez, director of the documentary "Chomsky and Mujica", where we will see the conversation that the great academic and the former Uruguayan president had in 2017, when Chomsky visited Mujica at his home in Montevideo.

In this second part we talked with Alvídrez about the post-production of the film, Chomsky's and Mujica's proposals to overcome the great challenges of the 21st century and the more human aspects of the two of them: Mujica's poetry, Chomsky's humor, love and life.

How long were they together in total? Two days?

Yes, one weekend and then, on Monday, Pepe wanted Noam to give a shot lecture of one hour or one and a half hours. The time we spent together allowed us to collect between fifteen and twenty hours of material and now what we are doing is postproducing it to make a a film of an hour and a half. However, as there is so much material, I think we also need to make a longer version. Since I have so much material that I find it so valuable, every time I cut something I feel like I cut off a finger.

How did you decide what to leave and what to take out of the documentary? What parts of the documentary did find painful to take out?

Basically, in this hour and a half of the short version what we do is an introspective analysis of what is life, love, death, freedom, happiness. And in the more intellectual analysis, for example, the geopolitical analysis, I put it aside a bit (I want to take it for the second, longer version) and I focus more on concepts, such as what democracy is, what the economy is, what a more sustainable, more human economy would be.

We focus a lot on the climate crises, on the ecological, economic, political and social sustainability of our civilization and also focused on a direct message from these two characters to the young people telling them what these next thirty years are going to be like, which they may not see, but they consider it indispensable to fight and they more or less outline some guidelines of how we can face it as young people.

What did they propose?

Basically, what they propose is that we become part of a cooperative economy and that we fight to achieve participatory democracy.

It is a more organic conception of the way society behaves, everything is connected.

Yes, that's right. It is a very holistic, organic analysis of everything they represent. We try to get most of the message out of them. Both of them are characters of great wisdom, with a lot of experience, an enormous knowledge and apart from that they are great communicators, so there was a lot to talk about with them. And everything was touched, but fundamentally we wanted to borrow their fundamental messages to the youngest. After all, this documentary is made by and for the younger generations.