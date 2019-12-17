"A New Era for Latinos," Pete Buttigieg's promise

After months of trying to counteract bad propaganda, Mayor Pete finally launched a campaign for diversity.

Despite being the only LGBTQ+ candidate, Buttigieg is one of the most conservative when it comes to proposals, especially because of his antagonism to more ambitious plans like Medicare for All.

The latest figures have put the mayor of South Bend at the top of the Iowa Democratic Caucus polls, but comments such as "college is not for everyone" have earned him the epithet "Bourgeois" by Teen Vogue or comparisons with French President Emmanuel Macron by Politico.

And that's no mean feat.

His campaign proposals, although they may be more daring than those of other candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden, continue to speak to the privilege of the American white man.

But after the Pew Research Center published a report on how the Hispanic community will be the most important force in the 2020 election - with 32 million eligible voters - Mayor Pete has decided to lower his pedestal and speak to Latinos in the country.

His plan, "El Pueblo Unido," promises "a new era for Latinos," describing us as the largest ethnic group in the United States and as a "key part of the country's economic engine," and guaranteeing policies that "support and empower the community.”

"As President, I will put an end to this administration’s discriminatory policies and work to dismantle the institutional barriers that have kept Latinos from feeling like they fully belong in their country,” his campaign platform says.

“To that end, my administration will invest in Latinos’ economic empowerment; improve systems including health care, housing, and education for Latinos; and make our democracy stronger and more inclusive.”

The plan includes 10 billion federal funds to support entrepreneurs from underserved communities and reduce by 50% the number of people incarcerated in the country.

But that doesn't seem to be enough.

According to Reuters, Buttigieg has only 3% of the support of the Latino electorate, which prefers Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, by 24 percentage points.

There are also millions of Latinos who continue to support President Trump. A Telemundo poll found that 1 in 4 Americans is willing to vote for the president's re-election.

The South Bend mayor's new campaign comes months after candidates like Julian Castro directly blamed President Trump for the increase in hate crimes against the Hispanic community, and after Trump's re-election campaign "stole" the Todos Con Biden domain and redirected it to Latinos for Trump.

Put another way, Buttigieg is late for the inclusion party with very little to put on the table.

Whichever candidate faces Donald Trump next year will have to convince the real force for change in the country: diversity.