Michelle De La Isla wins Kansas primary, is one step closer to becoming the state’s first Latina Rep

Michelle De La Isla has secured the Democratic nomination in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. She is now poised to make history as the state’s first Latina Representative in Congress.

Born in New York City, De La Isla spent a large part of her childhood in Puerto Rico. Her mother took de la Isla and her brother there to live with her grandparents, fleeing for safety.

Years later de la Isla moved to Kansas, where she has experienced hardships ranging from homelessness, teenage pregnancy, and being a single mother.

But De La Isla was able to overcome those harsh obstacles, and has already made history as the first Latina elected to Mayor of Topeka, Kansas 2017.

Now she’s on a mission to bring her lived experiences to Congress.

“Today is incredible,” De La Isla wrote on Twitter, following her primary’s results.

“#KS02 is standing up for a stronger community, a willingness to reach across party lines and they deserve results from their Congresswoman. The dedication from my family, staff and amazing volunteers reminds me that this is our shot, our time, to #StandUPKS,” she continued.



Today is incredible. #KS02 is standing up for a stronger community, a willingness to reach across party lines and they deserve results from their Congresswoman. The dedication from my family, staff and amazing volunteers reminds me that this is our shot, our time, to #StandUpKS https://t.co/Y76fJi4imt — Michelle For Kansas (@Michelle4Kansas) August 5, 2020

Tony Cárdenas, CHC BOLD PAC Chairman, offered his congratulations to De La Isla.

“Michelle has brought folks together from different walks of life and both sides of the aisle to get things done for Kansas families – That’s exactly what she will do in Congress, he said.

“At a time when we need leaders in Washington who can put politics aside and focus on the issues that matter most to all Americans, lke protecting access to affordable health care – Michelle is the clear choice for Kansas families.” Cárdenas continued.

DeLa Isla is also one of Latino Victory Fund’s “First Latina” candidates.



Please join us in congratulating @Michelle4Kansas on winning the Democratic nomination for Kansas' 2nd congressional district.



Here’s to ensuring Mayor De La Isla becomes the #FirstLatina ever elected to Congress from Kansas & flipping #KS02 this November! pic.twitter.com/2N6Kism1xW — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) August 5, 2020

“Mayor De La Isla is a formidable leader with a proven track record of delivering for the people of Kansas,” said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president and CEO.

“She’s a steadfast servant who puts the needs of her community first because she knows what it’s like to overcome the challenges faced by working families.” Rayes continued.

Latina candidates are truly disrupting politics in 2020, but this wave of change must be cemented in November.





