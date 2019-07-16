Advertisement

An illegal battle against asylum in the United States

MCALLEN, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants wait to be transported to a McAllen processing center after they were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 02, 2019, in McAllen, Texas. The immigrants, mostly from Central America, had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

MCALLEN, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants wait to be transported to a McAllen processing center after they were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 02, 2019, in McAllen, Texas. The immigrants, mostly from Central America, had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

An illegal battle against asylum in the United States

The Trump Administration has decided to bypass Congress and deny the right to asylum to immigrants from Central America.

by Yamily Habib
 07/16/2019 - 13:12
in
MCALLEN, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants wait to be transported to a McAllen processing center after they were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 02, 2019, in McAllen, Texas. The immigrants, mostly from Central America, had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
MCALLEN, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants wait to be transported to a McAllen processing center after they were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 02, 2019, in McAllen, Texas. The immigrants, mostly from Central America, had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

By Yamily Habib
July 16, 2019

The Donald Trump government has finally decided to close the doors to those fleeing violence in the world.

After imposing a migratory ban on Muslim countries, separating families at the border and subjecting detained immigrants to the worst of circumstances, the Administration has now imposed a measure to block the right to asylum.

The Department of Justice explained in a statement that they have decided to impose a new obstacle to the "eligibility" of asylum seekers on the southern border with Mexico.

Anyone who has not requested protection in the first available country that has crossed before arriving in the United States will not be considered as a beneficiary of international law in the country's immigration ports.

"Until Congress can act, this interim rule will help reduce a major 'pull' factor driving irregular migration to the United States and enable DHS and DOJ to more quickly and efficiently process cases originating from the southern border, leading to fewer individuals transiting through Mexico on a dangerous journey," explained Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan.

This strategy would then affect a large percentage of immigrants crowded on the other side of the border and waiting their turn to seek asylum at U.S. ports of entry.

Hondurans, Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and all immigrants who must cross another country before arriving in the United States are excluded from the right to request the protection contemplated by the United Nations for decades.

During the 2019 fiscal year alone, U.S. Border Patrol has detained 363,000 members of immigrant families from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, compared to 3,200 Mexicans, the New York Times explained.

As stipulated in international law, this measure can only be described as "illegal."

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the decision of the U.S. government not only endangers thousands of immigrant families but "is not in line with international obligations."

In a statement published after the DOJ announcement, the Agency expressed its concern over the government's unilateral decision and offered to mediate in the diatribe, especially when it comes to addressing the critical situation of the communities in their countries of origin.

However, this is a move that has long been coming.

On June 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a sentence annulling the judicial precedent that allowed female victims of domestic violence to apply for asylum in the United States.

Sessions argued at the time that it was "a correct interpretation of the law," as his successor William P. Barr is doing now.

Although pro-immigrant organizations have announced immediate legal steps in the courts against the new government strategy, the fate of thousands of people trapped - both on the way to the United States and in the detention centers within the country- is uncertain.

TAGS
immigration
asylum seekers
border patrol
UNHCR

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Immigration

OREM, UT - JULY 09: A man has his photo taken at the Driver License Division for the state of Utah on July 9, 2019 in Orem, Utah. Documents recently made public show that the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have made thousands of searches in Department of Motor Vehicle databases using facial recognition technology in at least three states including Utah, Vermont and Washington State. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
ICE’s new harassment strategy: surveillance and facial recognition
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 13: Protesters sitting in the shade during a rally in Daley Plaza on July 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Protesters attended the rally calling for an end to criminalization, detention and deportations of migrants ahead of planned ICE raids expected this weekend. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Trump’s raids and the art of the threat
WASHINGTON, DC - July 11: President Trump, who had previously pushed to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, announced that he would direct the Commerce Department to collect that data in other ways. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump lost the Census battle but his threats remain intact
TAPACHULA, MEXICO - JUNE 18: A young girl plays next to a tent where she is temporarily living on June 18, 2019 in Tapachula, Mexico. The Mexican government launched a deployment of the National Guard seeking to control the flux of migrants crossing from Guatemala to Mexico, as part of an agreement with the US government to avoid tariffs on all Mexican exports. (Photo by Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images)
Immigrants in Mexico: the other side of the crisis