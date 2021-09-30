Advertisement

Britney’s free, as judge suspends father’s conservatorship

In another major legal victory for the pop icon, the nightmare of her conservatorship looks to be over sooner rather than later. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Spears’ conservatorship lasted 13 years, and her estate has an estimated worth of $60 million.

by brittanyv
 09/30/2021 - 12:13
in
By Brittany Valentine
September 30, 2021

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, pop icon Britney Spears scored a major legal victory in her fight to regain control of her life, body, and finances.

A Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, as conservator of her estimated $60 million dollar estate and assigned a temporary replacement to oversee her financial affairs.

Matthew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, described his client’s father as a man who is “cruel, toxic and abusive,” adding that Spears wants him gone “today.” 

“Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator,” Rosengart told CNN. “It is what my client wants, it is what my client needs, it is what my client deserves.”

According to the New York Times’ new documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, Rosengart cited behavior from Jamie Spears that he called “unfathomable.”

The elder Spears allegedly placed a recording device in his daughter’s bedroom.

“He instructed a security team, paid for by my client, to place a listening device in Britney's bedroom,” Rosengart said. 

Spears was not in attendance at Wednesday’s hearing, but Rosengart spoke on her behalf, saying she would like an orderly transition and an opportunity to put a new plan in place to terminate the conservatorship completely in the next 30 to 45 days. 

Judge Brenda Penny set a court date to consider the request for Nov. 12. An additional hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13 to address other outstanding issues in the case.

Over the Summer, Spears made a strong plea to end the court-ordered arrangement, which has been in place since 2008. She described the way her father managed the conservatorship as cruelty. 

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough,” she said in June. 

Supporters of Spears gathered outside the courthouse to celebrate developments from Wednesday’s hearing. 

Sam Asghari, Spears’ fiancé, credited her fans for this win. 

"Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!” he wrote on Instagram. "She did this. Her fanbase is called the army for a reason."

The singer herself is also celebrating an overdue and well-deserved victory. She posted on Instagram that she is “on cloud nine right now,” alongside videos of her having a flying lesson. 

Cher and Dionne Warwick were among those embracing the judge’s decision.

“This will be the start of a new life Brit,” Cher wrote on Twitter, while Warwick uploaded a video in which she expressed her “full support.” 

“My heart goes out to Britney Spears. I feel her pain. How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring?” Warwick tweeted. 

Pandora Sykes, host of BBC SoundsPieces of Britney podcast, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that it was “really good news” that the arrangement would stay in place for now.

“If it had been terminated, there wouldn’t be any opportunity for Britney’s team to gain access to Jamie’s correspondence,” Sykes said. 

