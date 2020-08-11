Biden’s Veep Pick: Kamala Harris is the official running mate

America saw the signs, and although many wanted to believe Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden would pick more progressive Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris could potentially be the nation’s next Vice President.

And a historic one at that. Harris would be the nation’s first-ever women Vice President, and would further break barriers as a Black woman in the second-most visible position of power. She would also be the first of South Asian descent to hold such a high office too.

“I have the honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris– a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants – as my running mate,” Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.



I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Harris, 55, is a former Attorney General of California and the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate. A former candidate for the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has maintained her political prominence since her bid for office, and now is on track to make history.

“America is desperate for a strong, competent, and honest leader who seizes the moment, takes responsibility, and does everything possible to solve the crisis plaguing our country.” Kamala Harris wrote on the day before it was announced she would be Biden’s VP pick.

“That’s why we must elect Joe Biden on November 3rd,” Harris continued.

However Harris’ record as a prosecutor in California could prove to be a topic of criticism moving forwards, especially on the heels of one of the biggest years for civil rights in recent history.

"You make a lot of important decisions as president. But the first one is who you select to be your Vice President. I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021," Biden wrote in a message to supporters.

Since abandoning her political campaign, Harris has been in full support of the Biden campaign, holding joint fundraisers, and campaigning virtually to spread his message.

Harris brings her support, her extensive experience, and her historic identity moving into November, where history will be defined.



