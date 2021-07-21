Advertisement

AAPI attacks in Atlanta and NYC show hate on the road out of COVID is still prevalent

Photo: SOPA Images

Photo: SOPA Images

AAPI attacks in Atlanta and NYC show hate on the road out of COVID is still prevalent

From 2019 to 2020, hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans increased by nearly 150%, according to a study from California State University, San Bernardino.

by brittanyv
 07/21/2021 - 15:55
in
Photo: SOPA Images
Photo: SOPA Images

By Brittany Valentine
July 21, 2021

An analysis released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino revealed that from 2019 to 2020, overall hate crimes decreased by 7%, but those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150%.

These hate crimes stemmed from anti-Asian racism already embedded into the minds and hearts of thousands of Americans, and exacerbated by the xenophobic and anti-Chinese rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and other politicians.

Asian-Americans, and by association, Pacific Islanders, became a racial scapegoat for the COVID-19 pandemic, and the repercussions of this hatred have been deadly. From the start of the pandemic until now, AAPIs have been under attack, through assault, robberies, ethnic intimidation and online and in-person harassment.

On the morning of July 11, 28-year-old Joshua Dowd, a gay Asian-American man from Atlanta, Georgia was found with a serious head injury, lying on train tracks in the Lindbergh area of the Buckhead neighborhood.

Police were alerted to the 2100 block of Piedmont Road where a bystander noticed Dowd alone and barely breathing, with blood trailing from his head.

He was then transported to Grady Hospital for treatment, according to Colin Kelly, Dowd’s partner of over three years. Dowd reportedly went out for the night with friends to Midtown Atlanta, but was later separated from the group.

Dowd was captured entering and leaving The Heretic in Buckhead via surveillance video. Kelly told CBS46 that he doesn’t know how his partner ended up at the scene where he was found.

“We don’t have a lot of information to go on,” Kelly said.

Local authorities have labeled the case as “miscellaneous/noncrime,” but it remains under investigation. As of this writing, no information about a suspect or motive has been released.

Kelly spoke to WSBTV, claiming a robbery can be ruled out, as Dowd still had his phone and debit card on his person. 

Loved ones and family members believe that Dowd’s race and sexual orientation may be related to the attack, as both identities place him at a greater risk for hate crimes. 

“There were times based on where he was going to go, he would change his appearance so he wouldn’t be at risk of getting attacked,” Kelly said.

Dowd sustained a blunt force injury to his head, and is now in a coma after receiving surgery. Kelly, describing the attack, said the impact was hard enough to crack his skull. 

“It required a portion of his skull to be cut out to allow the brain to swell,” he said. 

Dowd is expected to wake up from the coma, but physicians have said that his road to recovery may be a long journey, according to FOX5

“Miracles happen, and if anyone deserves a miracle, it’s Josh,” Kelly said. “He’s the most kind, caring, and compassion-giving person I think I’ve ever met.”

Dowd’s family and friends set up a GoFundMe page on Thursday, July 15 to cover medical expenses, and so far, it has accumulated over $99,000 in donations. 

Meanwhile, in New York City, the family of 58-year-old Than Htwe is experiencing a similarly heart-wrenching situation with their loved one. 

After being knocked down the stairs during an attempted robbery at a Manhattan subway station, Htwe is currently fighting for her life in a coma. 

Htwe and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were leaving the Canal Street Station around 10:45 a.m on Saturday, July 17 when an unidentified man attacked them from behind, according to New York Daily News

Police say that the assailant made a complaint about Hein’s backpack before lunging forward and grabbing it. Hein lost his balance and grabbed onto his mother, who then fell down the stairs with him. 

Htwe and Hein were rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Htwe fell backwards, suffering a severe brain injury that required surgery. Hein only suffered minor injuries. 

Hein, in an interview with NextShark, described his mom as a “very religious” and “very kind person,” even in instances where people may treat her badly. 

In a statement asking for people to alert the police of any information, Hein said, “I love my mom very much & miss her so much, hopefully she can give me a hug soon … My family is in shock and hope the police will catch whoever is responsible for the incident and get justice that my mom deserved.” 

This rise in anti-Asian hate has been steady since the beginning of the pandemic and there seems to be no end in sight. 

Heavily impacted communities, local and state governments as well as the Biden administration have responded in different ways, but it appears that the battle against anti-Asian racism will require even more action. 

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
asian hate
Stop Asian Hate
new york city

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Marchas del 20 de julio en Cartagena. Foto: Connie Moreno
Colombia: What does the upside-down flag mean?
Ellas salieron a protestar este martes por las calles de Bogotá retando las medidas del Gobierno, que prohibió el uso de cascos. En su lugar usaron ollas. Alexa Rochi
In photos: A day of protests in Colombia
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the main Colombian cities on Tuesday to protest against the policies of the government of President Iván Duque. This image corresponds to what happened in the center of Bogotá, shortly after noon. The demonstrations are expected to continue into the night. Today commemorates the Cry of Independence of 1810. Alexa Rochi
Colombia: Anti-government protests mark Independence Day
Photo: Paul J. Richards/Getty Images
New York City moves a step closer to allowing noncitizens to vote in its elections
AL DIA News
AL DIA News