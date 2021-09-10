The 9/11 attacks seen from Europe

Europe woke up that day like any other. Until three in the afternoon, the news was different. A wave of violence was shaking the relationship between Israel and Palestine. The EU was trying to get the Israeli foreign minister, Simon Peres, and the Palestinian president, Yasir Arafat, to meet to tackle the crisis. Belarus, considered the last dictatorship in Europe, was holding elections riddled with irregularities.

And at three in the afternoon, everything changed. In Spain, it was just the time that the main news programs usually start. At first, they spoke of an accident in one of the Twin Towers, after the impact of a plane or a helicopter. Live, thousands of people attended the second impact and the presenters had to react immediately.

A famous Spanish presenter exclaimed “Holy God! It is the other tower!”. That expression has remained for posterity and also speaks of how the broadcast of live news from anywhere in the world and at any time was beginning to be a reality. The popularization of the Internet has allowed in the following years an immediacy that was not so common in September 2001.

The next day, the newspapers were talking about the most important terrorist attack in American history. Many of them already suspected the beginning of the first great war of the 21st century. Others envisioned war against an intangible enemy, terrorism. The number of fatalities or the identity of the terrorists who had attacked the financial and military centres of the United States was still unknown.

Many European countries activated all the alarms before the possibility of suffering an attack. If the country with the highest spending on military intelligence in the world had just been attacked like this, what could happen in London, Paris or Berlin? Airspace was closed and all kinds of events were cancelled, including the Soccer Champions League, the main sporting event on the continent.

Europe would have to wait four more years to confront terror in a similar way: the attacks of March 11, 2004, in Madrid. And many more would come in different parts of the continent. In all of them, the memory and fear of that September 11 would always resonate.