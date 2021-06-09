Less Fear, More Wealth | OP-ED

I bumped into a little soft cover book at the airport on my latest trip to Latin America, and this is what I discovered.

A young former college professor who went on to found “Invertir” (to Invest), his own investment firm, shortly after performing financial engineering at major corporations in Latin America, and upon completion of degrees at the London School of Economics, Birkbeck College, also in England, and additional courses on the Art of Negotiation at Harvard University.

His previous book, “Habits of the Rich; Our Own Ideas to Reach Financial Freedom,” became a best-seller in Latin America, where the book was originally published in Spanish — the the native tongue of the writer.

He had not only sterling credentials, but also a very simplified and authentic way of looking at life.

Mr Gómez Gómez doesn’t hesitate to exclaim that “the present one is a century of impostors”, and modern storytellers proposing via complicated ambiguities half-truths for those who “tragan entero”. They are, once again, explaining the fundamentals of the human condition, the future of the Hispanic community, and the future of the Americas in the 21st Century.

“Hoy, más que nunca, nada es más importante que ser uno mismo,” he says. “Today, more than ever, it is extremely important that we are ourselves.”

Quoting Spanish Philosopher and writer Miguel de Unanumo, he says that if one doesn’t speak about oneself, the very and only one we must know well and love well, why should we bother to talk about the others — strangers for whom all we can do is to forgive for being unconcerned, lacking any sensitivity and manners.

“Que no te limiten los retos, sino que tú retes a tus límites,” Mr Gómez Gómez says.

“Make sure that the challenges don’t limit you, but, on the contrary, you challenge your limits.”

There is power in those young voices from Latin America yet to be heard in the English-speaking part of the Americas and, way luckier, second hand of the continent.