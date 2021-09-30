PODCAST: Abortion debate and a new round in the U.S.

ERIKA ARDILA: Hola, somos Erika Ardila y Brittany Valentine, and this is AL DÍA News podcast.

Septiembre empezó con la noticia de la aprobación de la ley que reducía el tiempo para realizar un aborto legal en el estado de Texas de 24 a 6 semanas. Una decisión que ha levantado una oleada de reacciones en todo el país.

BRITTANY VALENTINE: This is all part of a conservative wave directly related to Donald Trump's nomination of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The 5-4 majority ruled without hearing oral arguments and declined to block the law on procedural grounds.

ARDILA: Alejandra Soto, directora de comunicación para Medios hispanos de Planned Parenthood, explica

ALEJANDRA SOTO: Esta prohibición en Texas es una de 600 intentos, o casi 600 intentos que se han hecho en más de 45 estados del país, la mayoría hemos logrado frenarlos, ya sea Planned Parenthood obviamente en comunicación con organizaciones hermanas u otras organizaciones que han demandado y que han logrado frenar esos esfuerzos. Pero definitivamente en estos momentos en Estados unidos hay una ola conservadora que está impulsando este tipo de prohibiciones, y repito, en lo que va del año hemos visto ya casi 600, y definitivamente esos esfuerzos continúan.

ARDILA: El 1 de septiembre, Se aprueba en Texas la ley B-8, conocida como la ley del ‘latido del corazón'.

VALENTINE: On September 2nd, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says Texas will always defend the right to life.

ARDILA: La magistrada Sonia Sotomayor, dijo que los jueces que habían permitido la vigencia de la ley habían "optado por esconder la cabeza en la arena" ante una "ley flagrantemente inconstitucional".

VALENTINE: President Joe Biden accuses the court of unleashing "unconstitutional chaos". "Our nation's highest court will allow millions of people in Texas who need critical reproductive care to suffer while the courts sift through procedural complexities."

ARDILA: El 6 de Septiembre, El Fiscal General Merrick Garland dijo que el Departamento de Justicia trabajará para proteger la seguridad de las personas que buscan abortar en Texas.

VALENTINE: On September 7th- After two days of debate, the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN) declared it unconstitutional to criminalize women who abort during the first stage of their pregnancy.

ARDILA: El 9 de Septiembre, El Fiscal Merrick Garland anunció que el Departamento de Justicia demandó al estado de Texas por la nueva ley B-8.

VALENTINE: On September 14th, the U.S. Department of Justice sought an immediate injunction to enjoin Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law, which effectively bans most abortions.

ARDILA: El 18 de Septiembre, La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris dijo que la decisión "no es la última palabra sobre la ley Roe v. Wade y que la nación no volverá a los días de los peligrosos abortos "de callejón".

VALENTINE: While the federal government and the judiciary seek ways to stop the law, thousands of women, each with a particular history and their own reasons and motivations, face the fact that they cannot have an abortion because they have already exceeded the six-week limit.

ARDILA: Imagine prepararse para una cirugía por semanas, ir al menos a dos citas médicas donde usted y su doctor deciden que lo mejor es realizarse el procedimiento, programarlo, seguramente desplazarse largas distancias, pedir permisos en el trabajo, buscar quién se quede con sus hijos y que de repente le digan que ya no puede operarse porque la ley cambió.

VALENTINE: Something like this happened to hundreds of women during the last week of August in Texas. Although each case is unique and they all have different reasons for terminating their pregnancies, many were unable to do so, even though days earlier they would have had the possibility, since by September 1 they were more than six weeks pregnant.

ARDILA: Clínicas asociadas a Planned Parenthood y a muchas otras organizaciones en Texas extendieron sus horarios en los días previos a que entrara en vigencia la ley, para lograr atender el mayor número de pacientes que estaban por encima del límite de las seis semanas y que si esperaban hasta después del primero de septiembre ya no podrían hacerlo.

VALENTINE: But why was the time to perform a legal abortion reduced from 24 weeks to six weeks in Texas?

ARDILA: A partir de las seis semanas el latido del corazón del feto ya puede escucharse a través de un ultrasonido, y a partir de ese momento los detractores del aborto empiezan a llamar al embrión un niño no nacido. Por eso, la ley B-8 se conoce también como la ley del latido del corazón.

VALENTINE: Let's be honest. In terms of a pregnancy, six weeks is a very short time. Very few women find out they are pregnant before 3 or 4 weeks, which means they have just two weeks to decide if they want to have an abortion or go through the whole process.

ARDILA: Nancy Cárdenas, Directora de política y abogacía estatal de Texas del Instituto Nacional de Latinas por la Justicia Reproductiva (Latina Institute), señala que lo que se perdió con esta ley es la autonomía para tomar una decisión tan personal y tan importante como es la interrupción de un embarazo.

NANCY CÁRDENAS: Nosotros sabemos que las personas tienen períodos irregulares, pero aunque sea la situación con un periodo irregular, las personas ‘realísticamente’ solo tienen dos semanas para hacer una decisión que afecta a sus familias. Sus comunidades. Entonces necesitamos entender que seis semanas no es algo realístico. Una situación ideal sería que las personas, en Texas tengan la autonomía para hacer sus propias decisiones para hacer esas decisiones personales importantes que les afecta a ellos mismos y sus familias a tener este servicio de aborto cuando ellos lo necesitan.

VALENTINE: Here we must also take into account that a large number of women decide to have an abortion for medical reasons. Many things can happen after six weeks. According to Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio, leader of transformation and equity at the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, before six weeks is the earliest stage of pregnancy, and since this is a process that evolves day by day, at any moment something could go wrong.

This is what Dr. Villavicencio told us

JENNIFER VILLAVICENCIO: Examples of serious conditions that could not be detected at 6 weeks of pregnancy But would arise later in pregnancy include life threatening high blood pressure in the pregnant woman or person, malformations of the fetal heart or brain that would be incompatible with life, Or even a very early labor that puts the pregnant woman or person at risk of life threatening infection. All of these may be a reason that someone might seek an abortion.

ARDILA: Muchas personas superan la barrera del “latido del corazón” sin saber que pueden necesitar un aborto, o incluso ni siquiera necesitarlo en ese momento.

JENNIFER VILLAVICENCIO: Before 6 weeks there is a risk that the pregnancy is not able to be located Which means that the health care professional is unable to tell whether the pregnancy is growing in the correct location of the uterus or is one of the two to 5% of pregnancies called an ectopic pregnancy In which the pregnancy is growing outside of the uterus which can be a life threatening condition Is very early pregnant and their pregnancy is too small to be located yet it is possible they may not be able to obtain their abortion until a few weeks later when they're pregnancy can become Can be confirmed to be growing in the right place. This means that they may not be able to get the abortion or meet the deadline of 6 weeks.

ARDILA: Otro elemento que está en juego con la ley B-8 es la inequidad en el acceso a los servicios médicos, especialmente para la población más pobre y vulnerable, donde hay un porcentaje importante de latinos y personas de color que desde hace ya un tiempo están sufriendo las restricciones en el acceso a la salud.

Herminia Palacio, CEO del Guttmacher institute, dijo esto durante una audiencia ante el Congreso en diciembre de 2020 sobre las restricciones de la Enmienda Hyde:

VALENTINE: “Abortion patients include people of every race, religion and socioeconomic group, and the majority are already parents. Nonetheless, 75% of abortion patients in the United States have low incomes, and the majority are people of color.”

ARDILA: En 2018, 31% de las mujeres negras y 27% de las hispanas entre los 15 y 44 años estaban cobijadas por Medicaid, en comparación con el 16% de las mujeres blancas.

Y es que la enmienda Hyde justamente limita el acceso al aborto con recursos federales, por lo que si una mujer está en Medicaid tendría que pagar de su propio bolsillo la interrupción del embarazo.

VALENTINE: In words of Palacio: “These Medicaid enrollment patterns are themselves the legacy of oppressive laws and policies too expansive to cover in this testimony; I will only note that the evidence linking structural racism to social and economic inequality is abundant.”

ARDILA: En ese sentido, las dificultades son diversas, tal como lo explica Irma Garcia, Gerente de Servicios al Cliente de Jane's Due Process

IRMA GARCÍA: There is technically less than 2 weeks to find out you're pregnant to get a consultation appointment. Wait the 24 hour requirement and then get the abortion. This timeline looks different for everyone depending on the barriers they face such minors needing a judicial bypass to get an abortion, folks who live in rural areas having to organize travel arrangements. Folks who are parents needing to find childcare, folks needing to take time off from work and so much more. If this cannot be done within that approximate 2 week time frame, folks risk having to go out of state which adds a whole other layer of burdens.

ARDILA: Y es que para las mujeres que ya pasaron la barrera de las seis semanas y que definitivamente necesitan realizarse un aborto, la única opción que queda es salir del estado o del país.

VALENTINE: It is not only the lack of resources that influences those who would have to make this decision, according to Ana Rodriguez, TEA Foundation Campaign Director.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ: Porque como te digo, las personas de color, los inmigrantes, las personas indocumentadas que no pueden fácilmente salir a otro estado y especialmente las que se encuentran en la frontera, que no pueden cruzar ni a México, ni pueden cruzar dentro del estado de Texas para tener un aborto por los ICE checkpoints, simplemente no van a tener opciones.

VALENTINE: For now, all efforts are being made to ensure that laws like these are not repeated in other states, although attempts are already being made in Mississippi and Florida.

IRMA GARCÍA: Texas has always been an exporter of bad abortion policies meaning this is the state where bad abortion laws are tried out to test them against the Supreme Court.

ARDILA: La Corte Suprema decidirá sobre el caso de Mississippi en diciembre. Para Soto, de Planned Parenthood, lo que pase ahí definirá lo que vendrá más adelante.

ALEJANDRA SOTO: La Corte Suprema al no haber querido intervenir en el caso en Texas, nos preocupa cuál será su postura ante el caso que tienen de Mississippi. Son dos provisiones distintas, el de Texas es a las 6 semanas de embarazo, el de Mississippi a las 15. Pero es el mismo concepto, ¿no? Ponerle barreras a la gente para que pueda tener un aborto seguro y legal.

VALENTINE: Meanwhile, advocacy groups and experts will continue their efforts to protect health and reproductive rights for all people.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ: Cualquiera que sea nuestra decisión con nuestro embarazo, deberíamos tener todos los recursos disponibles para tomar una decisión segura que nosotros queremos. Y desafortunadamente nuestra comunidad latinoamericana parece que no tenemos buenas opciones ni si uiqere si buscamos un aborto o si queremos seguir con el embarazo y tener hijos.

VALENTINE: It is still too early to know how abortion will end up settling in the rest of the country. What is certain is that the debate is more ideological than practical, and that neither doctors, politicians nor society have been able to meet at last. We will see what happens.