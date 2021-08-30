Recognizing a generation of diverse, young professionals at the Barnes Museum

Many diverse voices were awarded for their hard work during the AL DÍA "40 Under Forty" award ceremony at the Barnes Museum on August 27. It was standing room only where the audience witnessed forty of the region's young professionals being recognized for making an impact in their respective fields.

In attendance were Gregory DeShields, Executive Director of PHLDiversity; Raquel M. Arredondo, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the University of Pennsylvania; Loraine Ballard Morrill, Director of News and Community Affairs for iHeartMedia Philadelphia and Keynote Speaker Sandra Campos, Chief executive officer of Project Verte. We give our deepest congratulations to this years class of awardees.

To find out what events are happening within the Delaware Valley, go to www.aldianews.com



