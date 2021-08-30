Advertisement

Recognizing a generation of diverse, young professionals at the Barnes Museum

Loraine Ballard Morrill served as Master of Ceremonies during the ALDIA 40 under Forty celebration August 27.

Forty of Philadelphia's most diverse professionals were awarded for their impactful work throughout the region during the 2021 AL DÍA "40 Under Forty" celebration at the Barnes Museum.

With its inaugural class inducted in 2020, the AL DÍA "40 Under Forty" uncovers and documents stories of many diverse voices within Philadelphia.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 08/30/2021 - 16:17
in
By Peter Fitzpatrick
August 30, 2021

Many diverse voices were awarded for their hard work during the AL DÍA "40 Under Forty" award ceremony at the Barnes Museum on August 27. It was standing room only where the audience witnessed forty of the region's young professionals being recognized for making an impact in their respective fields.

In attendance were Gregory DeShields, Executive Director of PHLDiversity; Raquel M. Arredondo,  Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the University of Pennsylvania; Loraine Ballard Morrill, Director of News and Community Affairs for iHeartMedia Philadelphia and Keynote Speaker Sandra Campos, Chief executive officer of Project Verte. We give our deepest congratulations to this years class of awardees.

To find out what events are happening within the Delaware Valley, go to www.aldianews.com


AL DÍA 40 Under Forty at the Barnes Museum


Mon, 08/30/2021 - 1:57pm -- Peter Fitzpatrick

Mario Rodriguez, Amy Perez, Somaly Osteen, Matt Jones
Isabel Sanchez, Mike Soto, Joy Soto
Loraine Ballard Morrill, Gilberto Gonzalez, Annie Swider, Carlos Santiago
Lisa Fell, Jael Luckenbaugh, Emanuel Gonzalez
Matt Morris, Alyssa Reynoso-Morris
Gregory L. DeShields, Tom Love
Nefertiri & Christian Sickout
Niki Kelley, Raquel M. Arredondo
Iliana Matos, Noe Lopez
Somaly Osteen, Tommy Choi
Lee Elias, David Marulanda, Robyne De La Paz
Loraine Ballard Morrill
Ana Hernandez Ramos
Keynote speaker Sandra Campos
Isabel Sanchez, Miguel Martinez-Valle
Susan Jacobson
Laura Lizcano
Alex Holley
Jael Conde, Andres Vivas López
Loraine Ballard Morrill, Gilberto Gonzalez,Maridarlyn Gonzalez, Joy Soto, Mike Soto
Monet L. Reilly, Nyron Crawford

 

