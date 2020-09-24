Advertisement

Verizon Head Says Hispanics Key to Future Growth

Hans Vestberg is the CEO of Verizon. Photo: Vox

Hans Vestberg is the CEO of Verizon. Photo: Vox

Verizon Head Says Hispanics Key to Future Growth

Hans Vestberg is a man who knows something about diversity, having served on three continents and speaking five languages. He sees explosive growth coming for American Hispanics.

by nigelt
 09/24/2020 - 16:27
in
Hans Vestberg is the CEO of Verizon. Photo: Vox
Hans Vestberg is the CEO of Verizon. Photo: Vox

By Michael Volpe
September 24, 2020

Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer of Verizon — the American telecommunications company with a market capitalization currently of approximately $250 billion – shared his perspective on the impact of the Hispanic community’s growth during the L’Attitude digital event of 2020.

As the head of a major American telecommunications company, Vestberg said exploiting the growth of the Hispanic community is the key to the success of the company.

He appeared for an interview with Sol Trujillo for L’Attitude 2020 in a panel entitled, “New Mainstream Economy CEO Townhall.”

“Clearly, the Latino community is so big, and so much of the growth,” Vestberg said.

Vestberg referred not only to his experience running Verizon – which he has since August 2018 – but to a new report released in a prior session.

That report found that American Hispanics would be the eighth largest economy globally, with explosive growth in new business formation.

"Our country's GDP has been slowing dramatically over the past few years, which has been further exacerbated by the global pandemic, making L'ATTITUDE essential in identifying new ways to find rapid and sustainable growth," said Trujillo. "History and data indicate the U.S. economy cannot fully rebound without the U.S. Latino cohort continuing its economic leadership role, and we have assembled an unparalleled list of celebrity-status people across key sectors of America to help shine a spotlight on the difference between Wall Street and Main Street and the actions that need to be taken to make capitalism work for the many, not just the few."

“I have to thank you and the team for bringing this report to our attention,” Vestberg told Trujillo.

“We need to attend to all the diverse groups,” Vestberg continued, “We need to understand all the different cohorts.”

At Verizon, Vestberg practices what he preaches.

For instance, Verizon was a founding member of the “Billion Dollar Roundtable” which provided contracts of $1 billion or more to minority contractors.

The work is never done.

“How can we use more suppliers who are Latino,” Vestberg asked rhetorically at one point.

Board diversity is another place where Verizon has led, “On board diversity is good,” he said.

Trujillo and others pointed repeatedly during sessions about the low Hispanic board participation rate; US Latinos hold a mere 2.2% of the board seats among the publicly-traded companies listed in the Russell 3000 Index, according to ISS ESG data as of August 31.

At Verizon, four of nine board members are women or people of color.

Vestberg has experienced all sorts of diversity in his career.

He speaks at least five languages fluently including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

At one point, after Vestberg had spoken fluently in Spanish, Trujillo jokingly noted that Vestberg was probably a more fluent Spanish speaker than himself.

His career has taken him to stints in China, Mexico, Brazil, the USA, and Sweden.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Verizon
L'ATTITUDE
Hans Vestberg

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Leaders

Walter Perez is a longtime anchor and reporter for Action News on 6ABC. Photo: 6ABC
6abc’s Walter Perez returns to emcee AL DÍA’s virtual 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards
Montañez's journey is the ultimate American Dream narrative. Photo: laprensalatina.com
Richard Montañez to be keynote speaker at AL DÍA’s virtual 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards
Evelyn Nunez is the new Philadelphia Head of Schools. Photo: Harrison Brink.
Dr. Evelyn Nuñez: The leader Philly needs for its students
José E. Feliciano (left) and Kwanza Jones (right) have made the biggest gift in history from Black and Latino donors to Princeton University. Photo: princeton.edu
José E. Feliciano, Kwanza Jones make record $20 million donation to Princeton University
AL DIA News
AL DIA News