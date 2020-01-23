Advertisement

Meet our 2020 top doctors

Dr. Christian Bermudez, Dr. Natalia Ortiz-Torrent, Dr. Victor Navarro, and Dr. Carmen Guerra, left to right, are the AL DÍA 2020 Top Doctor honorees. 

These are the physicians, researchers, and changemakers reshaping healthcare in our region and beyond.

by Emily Neil
 01/23/2020 - 10:13
By Jensen Toussaint
January 23, 2020

The second annual AL DÍA Top Doctors celebration was held Jan. 22 at the Union League of Philadelphia.

The event highlighted the very important profession that impacts the lives of everyone. 

However, more importantly, it put a face to the Hispanic medical professionals who are making a difference.

This year, we honored four such physicians who are reshaping healthcare, not only in the Philadelphia region, but beyond. 

Dr. Christian Bermudez of Penn Medicine, Dr. Natalia Ortiz-Torrent of Temple University Hospital, Dr. Carmen E. Guerra of Penn Medicine, and Dr. Victor Navarro of Einstein Health Network are four outstanding doctors who represent the rich ideals and heritage of medicine.

Each of them took a unique path into their current field of work, but with the same goal and intention of making an impact by helping the next generation of medical professions in the Philadelphia region and beyond.

Our guest of honor at the event, Dr. Elena Rios, president & CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), is also an important figure in enriching the diversity within the medical field. Since co-founding the organization in 1994, the NHMA now represents 50,000 Hispanic physicians in the United States. 

The AL DÍA Top Doctors event served as not only a celebration, but also a call to action in helping enrich the diversity in a profession that impacts each of us. 

