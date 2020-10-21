Advertisement

AL DÍA Champion of Justice Carlos Bollar is now the president-elect of the Hispanic National Bar Association

Bollar will be honored alongside four other Latinos in law and Judge Nelson Diaz at AL DÍA’s virtual Top Lawyers Forum on Oct. 22.

 10/21/2020
By Nigel Thompson
October 21, 2020

The Hispanic National Bar Association’s newest president-elect announced has some Philadelphia-area roots.

In a virtual ceremony held on Sept. 28, Carlos Bollar, an attorney at Archer Law was sworn in to the position.

Bollar practices environmental law and is the co-chair of the firm’s Environmental Justice Practice Group. He joined Archer over 20 years ago following a stint as a law clerk in the office of New Jersey Superior Court Judge William J. Cook.

Before being elevated to president-elect of the Hispanic National Bar Association, Bollar was the organization’s finance director. Previously, he also served as the president of the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey.

Most recently, Bollar is being honored as a Latino champion of justice at a mid-large firm in the Philadelphia region as part of AL DÍA’s 2020 virtual Top Lawyers Forum. He is being honored alongside four other Latino lawyers at a small firm, a nonprofit, as in-house counsel, and in the government. Judge Nelson Diaz is also being honored as the recipient of the Gus Garcia Lifetime Achievement Award.

Beyond the recognition by AL DÍA, Bollar was named the Latino Lawyer of the Year by the Hispanic National Bar Association in Sept. 2018. A year earlier, he won recognition as the “Professional Lawyer of Year” in New Jersey by the New Jersey Commission on Professionalism in Law.

Earlier in his career, Bollar was recognized as one of the “55 Most Influential Latinos in New Jersey” by the Latino Leadership Alliance of New Jersey, and was a Forty Under 40 honoree by the New Jersey Law Journal.

Bollar is a product of Rutgers Law School.

Tickets are still on sale for the 2020 AL DÍA Top Lawyers Forum to be held virtually on Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. 

