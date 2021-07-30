2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Samantha Heffron

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Samantha Heffron will be one of the 40 honorees. She is a nursing manager at Temple University Hospital.

Biography

Heffron is a registered nurse in the Temple University Health System, where she is a nursing manager at Temple University Hospital.

She’s been at Temple for over nine years, and has risen to management from starting as a patient care assistant in 2011, even before she became a registered nurse in the system.

Before Temple, Heffron was at Abington Memorial Hospital in the Jefferson Health System and a home health care aid for BAYADA Home Health Care.

She is a graduate of Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a Bachelors in Nursing and a Masters in Nursing Administration.