2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Maridarlyn Gonzalez

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Maridarlyn Gonzalez will be one of the 40 honorees. She is the administrative and outreach coordinator at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Biography

As the administrative and outreach coordinator at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, Gonzalez works towards the organization’s goal of a prosperous, innovative, equitable, resilient, and sustainable region that increases mobility choices by investing in a safe and modern transportation system that protects and preserves our natural resources while creating healthy communities; and fostering greater opportunities for all.

DVRPC strives to achieve these goals by partnering with a wide array of organizations across the Delaware Valley.