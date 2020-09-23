Philadelphia’s business community rallies behind AL DÍA’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards

In AL DÍA’s case, the goal of Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate the achievements of U.S. Hispanics and Latinos is not relegated to just one month, but a year-round activity.

But five years ago, AL DÍA decided to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in a unique way for Philadelphia by bringing Hispanic and Latinx leaders from a number of industries together to celebrate their achievements in a Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremony.

Back then, finding support for the event was a constant struggle, but over the years, more and more of Philadelphia’s biggest names have come around to supporting the event and its message of celebrating Hispanic leaders that redefine what an American Latino is and are for anyone of any background to look up to.

In 2020, AL DÍA’s Hispanic Heritage Awards not only honors one of its most diverse classes of honorees, but also has the support of a 24-member advisory board with leaders from some of Philadelphia’s biggest companies and organizations.

Eighteen of the 24 advisory board members are CEOs from all different sectors of business in the city.

The advisory board’s input under the leadership of one CEO, PECO President and CEO Michael Innocenzo, who co-chaired the 2020 event with Judge Nelson Diaz, helped select this year’s awardees, and their presence has shown the tremendous growth of the annual event since its beginnings.

They are worth celebrating for making the 2020 AL DÍA Hispanic Heritage Awards what it is this year in the face of a pandemic and national uprisings confronting long-standing inequalities.

“The support from such outstanding representatives of the business community means we are doing something right,” said AL DÍA CEO, Hernán Guaracao. “In its fifth year, and in the middle of a pandemic, we feel stronger than ever that this comprehensive celebration of Hispanic Heritage must include everybody because it benefits everybody."

Meet the 24 members of the advisory board here:

Michael Innocenzo, president and CEO of PECO

Judge Nelson Diaz, former board member of Exelon

Dr. Mary Ellen Cohen, president and CEO of Peirce College

Jeff Guaracino, CEO of VisitPhilly

Mary Stengel Austen, president and CEO of Tierney

Barry Freedman, CEO of Einstein Health Network

Gregg Caren, president and CEO of Philadelphia Convention & Visitor Bureau

Dr. Stephen Klasko, CEO of Jefferson Health System

Richard Green, chairman and CEO of Firstrust Bank

Anne Bovaird Nevins, president of PIDC

Rob Wonderling, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Donald Generals, president of the Community College of Philadelphia

Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple Health System

Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System

Bernie Prazenica, president of 6ABC

Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Rev. Peter Donahue, president of Villanova University

Dr. Julie E. Wollman, president of Widener University

Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute

Leslie Richards, general manager of SEPTA

David Cohen, senior executive vice president of Comcast

Peter S. Longstreth, president of the Consular Corps. Association

James D. Narron, first vice president and chief operating officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Fernando Armstrong, director of Census 2020’s Mid-Atlantic region

AL DÍA’s virtual 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards will take place on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.