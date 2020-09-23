Philadelphia’s business community rallies behind AL DÍA’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eighteen of the 24 members of the event’s advisory board are CEOs from some of the city’s biggest companies.
In AL DÍA’s case, the goal of Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate the achievements of U.S. Hispanics and Latinos is not relegated to just one month, but a year-round activity.
But five years ago, AL DÍA decided to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in a unique way for Philadelphia by bringing Hispanic and Latinx leaders from a number of industries together to celebrate their achievements in a Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremony.
Back then, finding support for the event was a constant struggle, but over the years, more and more of Philadelphia’s biggest names have come around to supporting the event and its message of celebrating Hispanic leaders that redefine what an American Latino is and are for anyone of any background to look up to.
In 2020, AL DÍA’s Hispanic Heritage Awards not only honors one of its most diverse classes of honorees, but also has the support of a 24-member advisory board with leaders from some of Philadelphia’s biggest companies and organizations.
Eighteen of the 24 advisory board members are CEOs from all different sectors of business in the city.
The advisory board’s input under the leadership of one CEO, PECO President and CEO Michael Innocenzo, who co-chaired the 2020 event with Judge Nelson Diaz, helped select this year’s awardees, and their presence has shown the tremendous growth of the annual event since its beginnings.
They are worth celebrating for making the 2020 AL DÍA Hispanic Heritage Awards what it is this year in the face of a pandemic and national uprisings confronting long-standing inequalities.
“The support from such outstanding representatives of the business community means we are doing something right,” said AL DÍA CEO, Hernán Guaracao. “In its fifth year, and in the middle of a pandemic, we feel stronger than ever that this comprehensive celebration of Hispanic Heritage must include everybody because it benefits everybody."
Meet the 24 members of the advisory board here:
Michael Innocenzo, president and CEO of PECO
Judge Nelson Diaz, former board member of Exelon
Dr. Mary Ellen Cohen, president and CEO of Peirce College
Jeff Guaracino, CEO of VisitPhilly
Mary Stengel Austen, president and CEO of Tierney
Barry Freedman, CEO of Einstein Health Network
Gregg Caren, president and CEO of Philadelphia Convention & Visitor Bureau
Dr. Stephen Klasko, CEO of Jefferson Health System
Richard Green, chairman and CEO of Firstrust Bank
Anne Bovaird Nevins, president of PIDC
Rob Wonderling, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce
Dr. Donald Generals, president of the Community College of Philadelphia
Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple Health System
Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System
Bernie Prazenica, president of 6ABC
Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society
Rev. Peter Donahue, president of Villanova University
Dr. Julie E. Wollman, president of Widener University
Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute
Leslie Richards, general manager of SEPTA
David Cohen, senior executive vice president of Comcast
Peter S. Longstreth, president of the Consular Corps. Association
James D. Narron, first vice president and chief operating officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
Fernando Armstrong, director of Census 2020’s Mid-Atlantic region
AL DÍA’s virtual 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards will take place on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
