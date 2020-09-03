PECO's Michael Innocenzo co-chairs AL DÍA Hispanic Heritage Awards advisory board

Last week, AL DÍA announced its honorees for its 2020 virtual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The five archetypes are exemplary leaders in the nonprofit, public service, health, education and business sectors.

But who selects them?

This year’s honorees were selected by an advisory board of 16 led by Judge Nelson Diaz and a new co-chair, PECO President and CEO, Michael Innocenzo.

Innocenzo has been in his position since March, 2018. Before rising to the top leadership spot, he was senior vice president and chief operating officer for five years, where he oversaw PECO’s performance in operations, safety, service reliability, customer satisfaction and fiscal management.

Last year, Innocenzo was on the advisory board for AL DÍA’s 2019 Hispanic Heritage Awards.

Beyond sitting on and co-chairing AL DÍA’s Hispanic Heritage Awards advisory board, he also serves on the board of the Philadelphia Free Library, the Philadelphia Police Athletic League, and the Southeastern Electric Exchange.

Judge Nelson Diaz is a former Philadelphia Judge, City Solicitor at the City of Philadelphia and candidate for Mayor.

The two co-chairs are joined on the board by the following leaders from public and private institutions across Philadelphia: Rev. Peter Donohue, President of Villanova, Bernie Prazenica, President of 6abc, Fernando Armstrong, Director of Census 2020, David Cohen, Senior Executive VP of Comcast, Peter S. Longstreth, Senior Executive VP of Comcast, Michael Young, President and CEO of Temple Health, Matt Rader, President of the PA Horticultural Society, Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Donald Generals, President of the Community College of Philadelphia, Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of the Franklin Institute, Julie E. Wollman, President of Widener University, James D. Narron, First VP and Chief Operating Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Rob Wonderling, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Anne Bovaird Nevins, President of PIDC.

AL DÍA’s virtual 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremony will take place on Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.