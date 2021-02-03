Meet the 16 Hispanic CEOs of top S&P 500 Companies

Hispanics are at the helm of more major companies than ever.

Hispanics are the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) at sixteen of the companies on the S&P 500, according to research provided by the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA).

That's the most ever at one time, according to Monique Navarro, LCDA’s public affairs officer.

“This list/research is the first annual report on Latino/a CEO representation on the S&P 500,” said the representative of LCDA, which provided the data to AL DÍA.

The full LCDA is below:

Andres Gluski - The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Gluski began his tenure at AES in 2000, previously serving as the CEO of AES Gener in Chile and as AES’ COO before becoming President and CEO in 2011.

Antonio Fabio Neri - The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) During his more than 25 years at the Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Antonio has held numerous leadership positions. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of HPE’s Enterprise Group, which included the company’s Server.

Carlos Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Carlos Rodriguez was named President and Chief Executive Officer in 2011, “Under his leadership, the company has accelerated its transition from payroll processor to human capital management services provider leveraging technology to design a more personalized world at work,” ADP notes on its website.

Enrique Lores - The Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE: HPQ) Lores became the CEO of HP in 2019, prior to that he had been president of HP’s imaging, printing and solutions business.

Frank del Rio - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Del Rio has been CEO of NCLH since 2015. “An over 25-year cruise industry veteran, Del Rio has successfully led Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in delivering industry leading financial results while providing an unparalleled guest experience,” the company noted on its website.

Henry Fernandez - MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Fernandez is CEO and Chair of MSCI, prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and President of the private equity firm HispaniMedia, Inc before that.

Javier Rodriguez - DaVita (NYSE: DVA) Rodriguez has been the CEO of DaVita since June 2019. He also serves on DaVita’s board, along with the board of Gilead Science. Previously, he headed the Kidney Care division at DaVita.

Jose Almeida - Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) Almeida has been CEO and Chair of BAX since 2016. He worked for Tyco Healthcare from 1995 to 2002. He was president of Medical Devices division from October 2006 to June 2011.[3] He served as chairman of the board of directors of Covidien since March 2012.

Juan Carlos Andrade - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Juan Carlos Andrade became CEO of RE in August 2019. Prior to that, he was President of Overseas General Insurance at Chubb.

Juan Ricardo Luciano - The Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Juan Ricardo Luciano serves as the CEO and Chair at ADM. He first joined ADM in 2011 as their executive VP and Chief Operating Officer (COO). He is also on the board of Eli Lilly and Co.

Mauricio Gutierrez - NRG Energy, Inc (NYSE: NRG) Gutierrez is President and CEO at NRG. He first joined the company in 2004 and was previously the COO.

Pedro Pizarro - Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Pizarro has been CEO of EIX since October 2016. Prior to that, he was President of South California Edison (SCE), a subsidiary of EIX. He also serves on the board of EIX.

Rafael Santana - Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Santana is President and CEO of WAB. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of GE Transportation, a unit of General Electric (GE) company. He was also previously President & CEO of GE in Latin America.

Ramon Laguarta - PepsiCo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PEP) Laguarta has been CEO at Pepsico since October 2018. He joined PepsiCo in 1996, running various European divisions before becoming President in September 2017. He also became Chairman of the Board at PepsiCo in January 2019.

Richard Gonzalez - AbbVie (NYSE: ABV) Prior to AbbVie’s separation from Abbott in January 2013, Mr. Gonzalez was a 30-year Abbott veteran. He served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Abbott before briefly retiring in 2007.

Vicente Reynal - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Reynal is president and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. Prior to Ingersoll Rand, Vicente served as chief executive officer of Gardner Denver since January 2016 and was a member of its board of directors.

Carlos Rodriquez, Lores, and Pizarro are also LCDA members, Navarro also noted.

Progress has yet to be made for Latinas

Esther Aguilera, President and CEO, stated that “historically, Latinos have been overlooked for c-suite roles and especially for CEO positions.”

“We celebrate a new milestone with 16 Latino CEOs leading S&P 500 companies, the most at one time,” she said.

“Progress has yet to be made for Latinas, who’ve so far only held one CEO role, and none currently hold a CEO role,” she emphasized.

Aguilera said that there is still work to do “to ensure C-level and boardroom representation of Latino/as–who comprise 20% of the US population and command $2.6T in GDP.”

She says that her organization growing network proves there is a wealth of valuable experience and expertise that’s yet to be tapped, “especially for consumer-driven companies.”

2021 will mark forty years since a Hispanic was first made CEO of a publicly traded company.

In 1981, Robert Goizueta was named CEO of Coca Cola.