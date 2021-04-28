Grocery Outlet Bargain Market set to open in Mount Airy

On April 29, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will hold the grand opening ceremony for its second store in the Philadelphia region in Mount Airy.

It is the second of three planned stores and it comes a little more than two months after the first one opened in East Norriton on Feb. 25.

The Mount Airy store also held a job fair in an effort to fill 35 positions at the new store with individuals from the surrounding community.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is a nationwide budget grocery store chain. It was founded in 1946 in California and is currently in its third generation of family ownership.

It has more than 375 locations across the country in states like Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington in addition to California and Pennsylvania.

Every store is owned by an independent operator, allowing each store more freedom to cater its goods and services to the community where it is based.

One of the possible efforts to cater better to communities is partnering and supporting a local charity or community organization.

Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will take place at 7:30 a.m. on April 29, a $1,500 donation will be presented by the store’s independent operator, Aaron Hollingsworth, to the Beckett Life Center.

The North Philadelphia-based community center is geared towards tackling the socio-economic barriers present in communities across the city. It offers a space for community advocates to help children and families build personal and professional skills to overcome those barriers.

On opening day, the Mount Airy location is also launching a chance for customers to win $1,000 in free groceries in a contest that will run through Thursday, May 27, 2021.