Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to hold job fair ahead of Mt. Airy opening

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is continuing its expansion into the Philadelphia region by opening its second store in Mt. Airy on April 29. In total, there will be three planned stores opened by the budget grocery chain.

The first opened in East Norriton on Feb. 25.

In preparation for the second opening, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church of Germantown at 25 W. Johnson St., Philadelphia, PA.

In a press release from the company, it is said to be looking to fill 35 positions at the new Mt. Airy store.

Much like its previous opening in East Norriton, the focus will be on hiring individuals from the surrounding community.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is a family-owned business currently in its third generation of ownership. It was founded in 1946 in Emeryville, California and has grown since to have 375 locations throughout the country — in states like Idaho, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Washington in addition to California.

Every store is owned by an independent operator, which allows each one to cater its goods and services to the community where it is based.

For example, in East Norriton, home to a growing Latino population, Jack Reilly, the director of real estate at Grocery Outlet, told AL DÍA that the store carries more Hispanic food items.

He also emphasized the importance of having Spanish-speakers on the staff to better communicate with customers from the surrounding community.

The same thought is going into the job fair being held on March 30 for the Mt. Airy location.

For more information about Grocery Outlet and to apply online for job opportunities, visit GroceryOutlet.com/Careers.