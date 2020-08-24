When will it end? Add Jacob Blake to the list of Black victims of police brutality in 2020

The U.S.’s continued battle with police brutality took yet another dip over the weekend to new lows. In Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 23, two law enforcement officers shot a Black man multiple times in the back as he attempted to get into an SUV.

It has been three months since protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd began. The names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Sean Monterrosa, Andres Guardado and many others can be heard down the streets with hundreds of activists demanding justice and change. Still, authorities are ignoring the national call for reform, and continuing with their discriminatory behavior.

The man shot is Jacob Blake, who is in critical condition at the hospital and fighting for his life.

The people who witnessed the acts of violence were Blake’s three sons according to American Civil Liberties Union attorney Ben Crump.

Crump posted the short video of the graphic shooting, which has over 700,000 views and overnight, protestors took to the Kenosha County administrative building where they sprayed graffiti and torched vehicles at a nearby auto dealership according to WISN.

Law enforcement said the Kenosha officers in question answered a domestic complaint at 5:11 p.m.. The shooting occurred outside on a residential street with many apartment buildings.

It is currently unclear why 911 was called, or what happened before the recording began, but at the moment, all that is known is that Crump tweeted about the video saying Blake was leaving the scene after he broke up a fight between two women.

Now, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s division of criminal investigation stated that both officers involved are on administrative leave, but neither officer has been identified.

Julián Castro, former 2020 presidential candidate, took to Twitter to both highlight the video, and questioning the actions of the Kenosha police.

WARNING: this video is extremely graphic.



Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin appear to shoot a man seven times in the back at point blank range after he ignores commands. We’re no other non-lethal methods considered, @KenoshaPolice?

pic.twitter.com/dO4VimGCky — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 24, 2020



On Monday, Aug. 24, he again took to Twitter demanding answers and action for Blake, while the victim fights for his life in the ICU.

Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back in front of his children in broad daylight. Now he’s fighting for his life in the ICU.



Our prayers are with him, his family, and the Kenosha community. We must demand answers and action on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/G0LuOaEhLS — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 24, 2020

The police in a statement said the “DCI [Department of Criminal Investigations] is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation.”

Other than the agency saying they will submit a report to prosecutors within the next 30 days, no other information is currently available.