From convent to luxury hotel in Cartagena

In 1607, a huge corner building was erected in Cartagena de Indias to function as a convent housing the nuns of the Order of the Poor Clares. For more than a century, this place witnessed the history of the 'Corralito de Piedra' and functioned as a charity hospital, jail, medical school, generating a series of changes in the Republican style.

The Order of the Poor Clares was founded in 1212 by Clara Portinari, inspired by the sanctity of La Porciúncula, and who came to the city for missionary work. They lived on alms and donations, but it was the 2.500 pesos and a piece of land donated by Doña Catalina de Cabrera from Cartagena that allowed them to build the convent with plans by the master builder of the colony Simón González, who also designed the Cathedral of Santa Catalina de Alejandría in the Plaza de la Proclamación.

More than 300 years later, this place became a luxurious hotel within the walled center of the city, called the Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Hotel.

The building is characterized by its high and closed walls, a square shape, which makes all places such as corridors, the main floor and the first floor connect naturally with the central courtyard. The chapel, as in other convents in Spain, was small and rectangular with a single nave. The main door was always closed and only some of them were authorized for visits. Their only contact was through the lathe where they sold the bread and cookies they made to survive. Their routine was based on hearing mass, going to confession, communion and the community's own work.

On October 15th, 1995, the doors of the hotel were opened for the first time at a moment that could not have been better, such as the Non-Aligned Countries Summit, for which reason, among its first visitors were such important figures as Prince Hussein of Jordan, Fidel Castro and Yasser Arafat.

Other illustrious guests included fashion icons, musicians, Nobel Prize winners, actors and film directors such as Jean Paul Gauthier, Mick Jagger, Don Juan Carlos Borbón and Sofía of Greece, Gabriel García Márquez, Sting, Shakira, Sofía Vergara and Fernando Botero.

This last character is very important, since this is the only hotel in Colombia and the world that has a suite that makes a special tribute to the outstanding and renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero and also has his endorsement and signature.