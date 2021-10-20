5 things you should know before traveling to Cartagena de Indias

You really don't have to think about it much. Traveling to Cartagena de Indias, in Colombia, is not traveling to the other side of the world. On the contrary, it is a destination that is relatively close to the United States (when direct it is an hour and a half flight approximately from Miami), but in which you can find the perfect atmosphere and the liveliest people to enjoy a Caribbean paradise and, at the same time, traveling back in time thanks to the historical riches that it possesses and which have earned it to be considered as Cultural and Intangible Heritage of UNESCO.

You can also read: 200 years of Spanish liberation in Cartagena

The first thing you should prepare for your trip to this extraordinary city is your passport, an essential requirement to enter Colombian territory, as well as a comfortable suitcase that allows you, upon arrival in Colombia, to explore many other destinations that will amaze you with the great diversity of landscapes, climates and cultures found near Cartagena and in other areas of Colombia that can be reached by flights of less than an hour.

Here are the five things you should know before Cartagena and Colombia seduce you with their limitless charms.

1. Language

The official language of Colombia and Cartagena is Spanish, so it is an excellent place to practice it or learn it from scratch in several specialized schools for people arriving from abroad.

Likewise, as it is a sought-after tourist destination, many of its inhabitants, especially those who are related to the travel and entertainment industry, speak English fluently and even other languages such as French, Italian and German.

2. Currency

One of the great attractions that Cartagena and Colombia have at the moment, in general, especially for travelers from the United States and Europe, is its excellent conversion rate when exchanging dollars or euros for the local currency, which is the peso. Although the Representative Market Rate, RMR, may vary, at this time one dollar is equivalent to a little more than 3,700 COP.

In Cartagena and other tourist places in Colombia you can pay both in pesos and in US dollars or euros (even some operators prefer it that way). The important thing is to make sure, before starting the transaction, that the place where you are accepts payments in foreign currency.

3. Vaccines

Let us remember that we are still going through a period of pandemic, which is why it would be ideal for you to travel, to any destination in the world, with your complete COVID-19 vaccination scheme. However, this vaccine is not a requirement to enter Colombia and the only thing that is required, according to the Ministry of Health is “to report your health status, your origin, your recent contact with suspected cases of coronavirus. Likewise, you must provide your national contact number and address where you will stay in the country.”

For its part, the yellow fever vaccine, which must be applied 10 days before traveling, is only necessary if you are going to travel to places such as Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Park, Tayrona Park (destinations near Cartagena) or to the Amazon region.

4. The best time to travel to Cartagena and Colombia

Due to its strategic geographical location, Colombia has a wonderful set of thermal floors that bless this country with different types of climates and landscapes, maintaining only two seasons during the year, which are considered as rainy or drought seasons. What does this mean? That you can travel at any time of the year and you will surely find the best conditions to spend your best vacations.

Unfortunately, the consequences of global warming can be perceived anywhere on the planet, but so far Colombia has one of the most stable climates in the region, more than enough reason to find the perfect opportunity to visit it at any time.

5. Where to stay?

Although it sounds like an advertisement, in Cartagena there is accommodation for all tastes and budgets. From exclusive international hotel brands with luxury suites to stay in the Historic Center or in modern Bocagrande, to private or shared rooms in cozy hostels or private homes through the Airbnb platform. We cannot leave out the extraordinary options that you can find to spend several nights by the sea, in incredible spaces surrounded by the immense biodiversity and amazing landscapes of the Corales del Rosario and San Bernardo National Natural Park.

Many people who plan to visit the city for one or two weeks end up staying up to three months, so it is important to have all the options, since you can spend a week in a 5-star hotel and then, to save costs, you can stay with a Cartagena family to learn a little more about their culture and idiosyncrasies.

You may also be interested in: From convent to luxury hotel in Cartagena

What are you waiting for? You only need your passport and your savings for a couple of months to travel to your next favorite destination. An ideal place to get away for a weekend; a perfect destination to vacation, enjoy unique experiences and do business; a natural paradise and a historical heritage of which you will never get tired; Finally, don't forget the excellent opportunities to invest and make this place your oasis to escape from the routine and the rush.

Cartagena and Colombia await you. Do not take too long.