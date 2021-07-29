Why are there more delegations at the Olympic Games than countries?

The Olympic Games are the space to bring together athletes from all over the planet in one place. This year, the 11,656 athletes participating in Tokyo 2020 represent 206 delegations, but these are more than the recognized countries.

This discrepancy is due to the fact that not only the 194 sovereign countries recognized by the UN have National Olympic Committees, that is why nations like Puerto Rico have their own representatives in Tokyo, even though it is an unincorporated U.S. territory. The same goes for Bermuda, which belongs to the UK or some other small islands in the Pacific that most of us have not heard of before.

The difference between Committees and nations dates back before 1996, when the IOC allowed countries that were dependent territories of others to participate in the Olympic Games, but as of 1996 new National Olympic Committees (NOCs) can no longer be formed, although those that have already been created can participate.

This year, two countries did not send their representatives due to the COVID-19 emergency, North Korea and the Republic of Guinea.

Russia also does not participate with its own flag due to the doping scandal that carried their suspension of international tournaments for two years, but the 335 Russian athletes who were able to demonstrate that they had no role in the doping plot participate under the neutral flag of the Russian Olympic Comittee (ROC).

This year the Olympic Refugee Athletes Team also competes, their first appearance was at the Rio 2016 Games and consisted of ten athletes from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This year 29 athletes participate, among them the Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella, in 12 disciplines.

Olympic Games facts and figures

TeamUSA is the largest delegation in Tokyo 2020 with 657 athletes, even surpassing the host Japan, which presented 615 athletes.

The smallest delegations are Andorra, Bermuda, Brunei, the Central African Republic, Dominica, Lesotho, the Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Nauru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Somalia, South Sudan and Tuvalu, with only two athletes.

2,176 athletes from 200 countries will seek to win a medal in the 47 track and field events, the discipline with the most competitors.

Countries like Bolivia, Cambodia, Honduras, Nepal and Yemen, are part of the list of 72 nations that have never won an Olympic medal.

The Tokyo Olympics are the first to achieve gender equality among its participants, 49% of this year's competitors are women.

At least 174 athletes openly come out LGBTQ at Tokyo 2020, the highest number in the entire history of the Olympic Games