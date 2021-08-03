Bronze medal with gold twist for Simone Biles

Simone Biles, one of the best gymnasts of recent times, won a bronze medal after returning from a brief retirement during the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Biles, 24, withdrew from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last week after claiming she wanted to take care of his mental health, since the pressure she felt on her shoulders already meant a very hard experience to continue representing her country.

However, this Tuesday the gymnast surprised the Japanese public with a wonderful and full of confidence routine with great technique on the balance beam. Biles obtained a score of 14,000 that allowed her to enter third place on the podium. The gold medal went to Guan Chenchen, with 14,633 points and the silver went to Tang Xijing with 14,233 points, both competitors from China.

After a tough competition in the arena and inside her head, Simone reminded the public that "athletes are not just attractions" and emphasized how proud she is to have returned to compete during these Olympics. "I did it for me and I am proud to have been able to compete again,” said Biles after her performance.

Biles' decision to withdraw from the competition, after being named the best gymnast in recent times, confirms the pressure that high performance athletes can feel when seeking to meet the public's expectations.

In this case, reaching gold was not as important as achieving stability in her thoughts before continuing.

Simone taught all the athletes who participated in each of the Olympic disciplines that "physical and mental health count more than all the medals I can win."

Therapy when returning home

To compete on Tuesday, Biles had to go twice through therapy sessions with the sports psychologist of the United States delegation, to verify that her mental health was adequate to compete.

The gymnast said that all the support she had received from the professional team has been very helpful, because this allowed her to work on her emotions after feeling that she had missed all the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In turn, Biles' coach, Cecile Landi, said that her situation had been caused by a combination of different things, including her nervous breakdowns and the pressure that was on her shoulders after last year's competitions. "It just wasn't the ideal time for her to feel that way," the coach mentioned, "but I saw a look in her eyes that I had never seen before."

After returning to the United States, Simone Biles is expected to attend therapy sessions to continue her treatment and also continue to compete as long as her body and mind allows her.