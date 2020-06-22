MeToo continues with a weekend of allegations and denials

The #MeToo movement was initiated by Tarana Burke in 2006, helping women find a way to share their similar sexual assault experiences and support survivors. In 2017, the hashtag went viral. Millions of people came out about their traumatic pasts.

Big names in the industry have been accused, and the list continues to grow after this weekend.

Chris D’Elia, a well-known actor and comedian who’s portrayed a predator in shows like Workaholics and You was accused of sexual assault last week on June 16.

Five women have come forward detailing their brush with the comedian. Co-Actors like Whitney Cummings tweeted on June 20 about how she was unaware, and ‘would not be silent.’ D’Elia put out a statement last week, and when asked further questions, his PR team refused to comment. His attorney’s, who were also asked for a statement, referred back to the previously released statement.

Twenty-six-year-old actor Ansel Elgort was also accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl only known as Gabby, who took to Twitter to explain her encounter with him in 2014.

Gabby alleged that Elgort took her virginity.

Like others in his position in the past, Elgort denied the allegations, taking to Instagram to allude that his accuser was making the claims because she is hurt he ghosted her.

Justin Bieber has also been accused of sexual abuse after two women tweeted about their interactions with the singer.

One woman, who only disclosed her first name as ‘Danielle’ wrote she recalled her body feeling unconscious.

However, Bieber was quick to respond to her allegations with receipts, citing he was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez the night in question, in an Airbnb, not the Four Seasons, and was accompanied by friends.

Bieber has yet to respond to the second woman who came forward.

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

Cole Sprouse and his Riverdale castmates were also accused of sexual misconduct over the weekend.

Yesterday, Sprouse was trending on Twitter after an account with the handle @Victori66680029 posted tweets accusing him of sexual assault at a 2013 NYU party.

Later on, a tweet appeared from one of the accounts accusing the Riverdale cast seeming to scold those who believed the allegations.:

“Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn’t do jack s–t. You will believe anything,” the user wrote.

Sprouse tweeted in the evening claiming the allegations were false, and that he would seek action to get to the root of it.

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

His co-star, Lili Reinhart, then quote tweeted him and added that it had been proven that the account was created to make false accusations. She closed her thread by saying: “I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

Celebrities need to be held accountable in these situations, and the accusations need to always be verified as well as the denials.

The #MeToo movement has had a large impact on the women who are victims, on their accusers, and we’d like to hope even on those watching from the sidelines learning about sexual assault.

Women are not ‘asking for it.’ Women do not need to be ‘warmed up to the idea.’

Women do not need to be silenced.

Let’s hold them accountable. #MeToo