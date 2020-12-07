Advertisement

‘Selena The Series’ faces some serious backlash as it debuts on top of streaming charts

The newly-released Selena series is not what some fans expected. Photo: Netlfix

The newly-released Selena series is not what some fans expected.

Photo: Netlfix

‘Selena The Series’ faces some serious backlash as it debuts on top of streaming charts

Netflix’s new show following the Tejano queen is getting some pointed critiques despite its popular surge.

by maritzaz
 12/07/2020 - 19:21
in
The newly-released Selena series is not what some fans expected. Photo: Netlfix
The newly-released Selena series is not what some fans expected. Photo: Netlfix

By Maritza Zuluaga
December 07, 2020

Selena: The Series has been out on Netflix for one week, and early reviews from the general public have not gone over well. 

Selena Quintanilla was a Tejano queen. She was one of the first to be signed and managed by a major label and make it to mainstream topping charts in the 90s. 

That stardom came to an abrupt end when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who ran the boutique’s Selena owned.

In 1997, a movie based on her life trajectory was released starring Jennifer Lopez as Quintanilla. The movie launched Lopez to stardom and created even more of a fandom for Selena.

Almost 25 years later, the legend lives on in the much-anticipated Selena The Series on Netflix.

Despite the hype, it hasn’t been received as well as people would have imagined. 

Instead of a deeper dive into who Selena Quintanilla was as a person, her stardom, and her untimely death, the series has little interest in the title character, and is more about her family.

If you’re Latin American, then you can most likely relate to the series. 

Starting from scratch in a new country, growing little by little, wanting to achieve what people consider the American dream are all strong themes portrayed by Quintanilla’s parents. They have kids who will do better, be greater, and achieve the success they so desperately sought.

The problem with the series is that it is essentially based around Quintanilla’s father, Abraham, and not the child that did do better, was greater and did achieve the success he so desperately wanted in Selena. 

Critical fans have gone as far to say the series casts her in a supporting role rather than the lead actress.

It also does not help that the actress playing her, does not even slightly resemble her.

However, season two has already been signed despite the backlash. We can only hope the next season will be better and take into consideration the fans' critiques. But given Hollywood’s deafness to fans, that seems unlikely.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
selena quintanilla

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

Photo: depositphotoBlack and Latina women entrepreneurs don’t see equality from investors.
Civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd has not solved racial inequity in the venture capital world
Photo: Transferencia Tec/Animal Político
Nearly 79,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since 2006
Some of the leading companies in the race for the vaccine are already submitting their marketing applications in Europe and the USA. Photo: Istock
Operation Warp Speed: How the U.S. government plans to have the Covid vaccine in early 2021
photo: hollywoodreporter.comA Nielsen diversity report revealed just how big the representation gap is on television.
Women are the majority of the U.S. population, but are still underrepresented on its TV screens
AL DIA News
AL DIA News